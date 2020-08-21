James Reid is never afraid of trying a new sport, probably because the odds are he’ll excel at it. He took up golf this summer and is now smoking 300-yard drives.
His Wakefield School career is a testament to that versatility. A longtime rugby standout, Reid gave up the sport in the 11th grade and went on to throw his weight around as a lacrosse star, squash captain and soccer player, leading to his selection as Fauquier Times 2020 Wakefield Boys Athlete of the Year.
He also shares co-valedictorian honors with Chelsea Mulkerin, the Fauquier Times 2020 Wakefield Girls Athlete of the Year, and his girlfriend.
Reid, who lives in Purcellville and has attended Wakefield since first grade, was born in South Africa and came to the U.S. in 2007. Like his two older brothers, Reid started in rugby early.
Brother Michael, 24, is a pro who played last season for Old Glory D.C. in Major League Rugby. James also had success, representing the U.S. in the Eagle Impact Rugby Academy (EIRA) tour to Ireland.
Reid said his passion for rugby dwindled in his junior year. With his strength, athleticism and size (6-0, 195 pounds), he made an easy transition to lacrosse as his No. 1 sport. “It’s similar because you have to do multiple things at the same time,” said Reid.
He said new sports fit his personality.
“I’m pretty extroverted. I like conversations with people, and I enjoy trying new things. Wakefield is almost a school where you have to be an extrovert, because everyone knows each other,” he said.
Reid played varsity lacrosse in eighth and 11th grade, earning first team Delaney Athletic Conference honors, as well as team MVP, as a junior midfielder. He was set to play as a senior, but the pandemic wiped that out.
Reid also excelled at a sport that’s unique to Wakefield: squash. He began playing in seventh grade and was team captain as a junior, receiving the Coach's Award twice, in 2016 and 2020.
Reid talks proudly of Wakefield’s surge in squash, which began with construction of four courts in 2016 thanks to some generous donors. Wakefield has become a force at the national tournament each year. “It’s really unique, it’s crazy,” said Reid.
The school got English pro player Anthony Graham to come build the program. “He completely changed the squash program,” said Reid.
For Reid, the cardio-intense skill set and unique shots didn’t come easy at first, but he grew into Wakefield’s No. 2-seeded player. Reid said he won two of his three matches at the national tournament.
“I became more skilled, more refined,” he said. “As it is with most sports at a high level, it’s consistency. Anyone can play a good shot, but you need to play it over and over.”
He said his growth came with a bigger commitment, noting he did not play much squash year-round due to his other interests.
“It’s a combination of fine, fast twitch muscles, and you have to be able to reach all parts of the court at all times. You need explosiveness to move quickly as possible when your opponent plays a nice shot,” said Reid, noting long rallies can take one or two minutes.
He was set to close out his Wakefield career with lacrosse in the spring, but it was wiped out due to the pandemic.
He played soccer as a freshman and senior years. It’s a sport he concedes isn’t his best. “I was not very good at my feet. I played more for the team aspect and the friendships I had,” said Reid.
He said his highlight was emerging as a starter. “The best thing was when the coach said to me, ‘You’ve worked hard in practice, you’re a starter, you will not sit on the bench,’’’ Reid said.
Next up is the University of Virginia. Despite the pandemic, he’s embracing his freshman year in Charlottesville. Mulkerin will also attend.
“I’m very excited. I love the campus and everything about it. My brother (Matthew) goes there. I enjoy the way it feels there. The restrictions will be hard, we won’t be able to experience everything UVA has to offer, but I’m not going to mope or sulk about it,” he said.
Reid plans to major in business and finance. “I’ve thought about financial advising or working for an investment firm, but nothing too specific at this point,” he said.
About his relationship with Mulkerin, both acknowledge it’s competitive — both athletically and academically — and beneficial.
“We compete so much it shows, I guess. She’s way better than me in soccer. She’s such a good soccer player,” he said.
“I don’t think we would have done it without each other,” said Mulkerin, noting they had the same GPA right down to the decimal.
Mulkerin says that Reid is such a versatile athlete, it’s scary. “He’s someone that can play any sport. He’s big and strong,” she said, noting he’s hard to beat in squash.
Says Reid, “It’s not like I always win things. In academic areas she beats me. It’s give-and-take.”
Finally, after rugby, squash, lacrosse, soccer, and now golf, plus his skills at water and snow skiing, what other sports could be on the horizon for Reid? Maybe he should try the decathlon.
