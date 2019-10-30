James Hartman, currently a sergeant with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, has decided that his retirement from the department next August is no reason to end his commitment to public service. He has announced that he will run for the Ward 4 seat on the Warrenton Town Council. Current Ward 4 Councilman Robert Kravetz has said he will not be running in the May 2020 election.
Three councilmen will be up for reelection at that time: Alec Burnett (Ward 2), Brett Hamby (Ward 3), and Kevin Carter (Ward 5). Jerry Wood (Ward 1) has said he will not seek re-election.
The terms of at-large councilmen Sean Polster and Renard Carlos, as well as Mayor Carter Nevill, will not be up until 2022.
Although Hartman cannot officially declare his candidacy until the first of the year, he said he thought he’d begin introducing himself to those who don’t know him yet. “I’m going to do a lot of door knocking,” he said.
Nevill said he was happy to see Hartman declare his candidacy. “He is a strong candidate,” said Nevill. “He sets a high bar for anyone else who wants to run.”
Hartman said he’s thought about running for the Ward 4 seat for a while. He’s received plenty of encouragement to throw his hat in the ring, and offers of help with the campaign, but he said, it’s still early. “I don’t have a lot of definite plans yet.”
Hartman’s father was a member of the town council in the 1980s. When Hartman was 15, he joined the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company. He remembers looking up to the company’s chief, then-Town Councilman Sam Tarr.
Hartman’s first job – at age 18 -- was with the town of Warrenton Police Department as a dispatcher. He joined the sheriff’s office in 2004 and now serves as the department’s public information officer.
With a busy full-time position at the sheriff’s office, Hartman said he has not been able to absorb all the details of the important questions that face the town council but has been impressed with the work of the current members and the town staff. “Rob Kravetz has done a fantastic job for Ward 4,” he said. “The council seems to gel together well, and Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer is doing a great job.”
He added, “And the public works department is unbelievable.”
Hartman said, “Mayor Nevill does a good job of promoting town businesses. Historically, the town has had a reputation for being tough on business, but that is changing. We still need to fill some empty storefronts, though.”
Hartman said he is all in favor of the recent decision to move Warrenton’s Town Hall to Main Street. “I support it. I have heard that other towns are envious of us. What better location is there? Right on Main Street, and there is plenty of parking for people who have business at town hall. I was hoping they’d approve it.”
With 31 years in law enforcement, public safety is a big concern for Hartman. Although he believes the town department is doing a great job, “they are without leadership.” Lt. Tim Carter is serving as interim chief for the department while the town conducts a search for a permanent chief.
“You need to have a line of succession. You shouldn’t have to do a nationwide search -- spending the taxpayers’ money – every five years. We should be making our own chiefs right here.” He believes that officers “need to be given the means to grow and develop into chiefs.”
Ward 4
Hartman is still learning about the Warrenton-wide issues that the council is grappling with, but he feels he has a clear grasp on the particular issues faced by his neighbors in Ward 4 – on the western edge of town.
He said, “When it comes to transportation, Ward 4 has a target on its back.” He explained that while the neighborhoods of Ward 4 have remained largely the same for many years, the arrival of the Clevenger’s Corner mixed use development just outside of town will add a lot of traffic to Broadview Avenue. “We have to do something to manage the traffic better.”
The changes to Broadview planned by the Virginia Department of Transportation were designed with safety in mind, “not to handle an increase in traffic. That’s what’s coming and we can’t bury our heads in the sand,” Hartman said.
He is concerned about what effect that construction, scheduled for 2022, will have on Ward 4. “When they start construction on Broadview, it’s going to impact Ward 4. Back streets are already being used as a thoroughfare. We are going to be backed into a corner. I’d rather do something smart now when it comes to transportation issues.”
Hartman said, “My first priority is quality of life for Ward 4.”He said that as pressure increases for growth within the town, “I don’t want to be bulldozed over. I want to have a seat at the table when these decisions are made.”
He said he is living in the home he grew up in near Fauquier High School. When he looks back on his early years, he remembers building a treehouse on the edge of what is now Rady Park. He said he’d like to see more small parks like Rady and Eva Walker Park as the town continues to grow. “The town of Warrenton was a wonderful place to grow up. I want to see that opportunity given to future generations.”
Hartman said he “can see Northern Virginia creeping this way. Common sense tells you that you can’t stop growth, but you can be smart about it. We have a unique opportunity to keep Warrenton Warrenton. Everyone who lives here will tell you, it’s a place like no other.”
He said, “I’ve traveled a lot, but always wind up coming home. I’ve been in community service for 31 years. I’d like to continue serving.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
