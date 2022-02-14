James Embrey pleads guilty to role as accessory in murder of Kelly Gray

A second accomplice of Melody Glascock in the June 2020 murder of Kelly Gray pleaded guilty Feb. 10 to a felony charge of accessory after the fact in a homicide. James Samuel Embrey III, 22, of Stephens City, admitted to driving Glascock to the Bealeton apartment where she stabbed Gray to death, then disposing of evidence for Glascock after the murder.
Fauquier Circuit Judge James Fisher ordered that Embrey remain free on bail until his sentencing hearing on May 5. He could face between one and five years imprisonment.
Embrey’s mother, Maria Embrey, 42, was also charged as an accomplice in the murder. She pleaded guilty last August to a misdemeanor charge of accessory after the fact in a felony. Maria Embrey was given a suspended 12-month sentence and placed on 12 months of probation.
James and Maria Embrey had implicated themselves as accomplices through their testimony at Glascock’s trial in June. Both, however, denied knowing beforehand that Glascock intended to kill Gray.
Kelly Gray’s husband testified during Glascock’s trial that he and his wife were in a three-way romantic relationship with Glascock’s ex-girlfriend. Throughout the trial, prosecutors suggested that Glascock’s jealousy over this romantic arrangement motivated her to kill Kelly Gray, whom Glascock saw as a romantic rival.
Glascock, who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder last October, died in custody Jan. 7 from COVID-19 complications.
During Glascock’s trial, James Embrey said that on June 18, 2020, he received a call from Glascock, who asked him to meet her in a parking lot in Marshall to pick up her ex-girlfriend’s son. Glascock, Embrey later testified, told him that she had cancer and “was not feeling up to go alone.” Embrey agreed to meet her but asked his mother to go with him.
The Embreys had known Glascock for about 20 years, Maria Embrey testified, but had become closer acquaintances over the previous few months.
That evening, when James and Maria Embrey arrived at the Food Lion parking lot in Marshall, Glascock immediately asked for their cell phones. She said that “the radiation from the cell phones or something messes with her when she … goes through her chemo and treatments for her cancer and asked if she could put them in her car,” James Embrey said.
Glascock then said that her ex-girlfriend was running late and instructed the Embreys to instead take her to the ex-girlfriend’s apartment in Bealeton to pick up the child. “I hesitated, but then she was saying that she was too sick to drive,” Embrey testified, “and I agreed to just drive her.”
According to later court testimony, Glascock was lying about having cancer.
Following Glascock’s directions, James Embrey stopped at Rankin’s Hardware in Warrenton, where Glascock purchased a large kitchen knife. Glascock told him she needed the knife for an upcoming camping trip, “to cut watermelon,” Embrey testified.
When the trio arrived at the Bealeton apartment complex where both the Grays and Glascock’s ex-girlfriend lived, Glascock told Embrey to stay outside to watch for the return of Gray’s husband. His mother, he said, accompanied Glascock up to Gray’s apartment but came back down quickly.
Glascock “had told me she was going to talk to” Kelly Gray, Maria Embrey testified, and told her to go wait in the car. Both Embreys recalled Glascock holding a plastic bag as she climbed the stairwell. When Glascock came back down to the car a few minutes later, the three drove back to Marshall. Maria Embrey remembered Glascock saying, “I f------ her up.”
Glascock then convinced the Embreys to come to her Linden residence under the pretense of letting her dog out, James Embrey testified. But once there, Glascock handed him the clothes she had been wearing, told him to buy her the exact same clothing from the Front Royal Walmart and then dispose of the old clothes.
“I was standing in the living room, and she handed me a ball of clothes, and she told me … to get rid of them,” Embrey testified. He added that Glascock gave him specific instructions to drive to a specific bridge near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and throw the clothes into the Susquehanna River.
Doorbell camera footage from Glascock’s residence presented during her trial show Embrey walking out the front door with Glascock’s clothes. Glascock and Maria Embrey are then seen exiting the house, with Glascock wearing different clothes than she arrived in.
Embrey testified that he discarded the clothes where Glascock had indicated and returned to his home between 2 and 3 a.m. the next morning. During this trip, Embrey also “sent and received multiple phone calls and text messages from Glascock” that he later deleted from his phone, according to his plea agreement.
When pressed by prosecutors on why they continued to help Glascock, both Embreys suggested that they followed Glascock’s instructions out of fear. “She told me if I said anything to anyone, she was going to kill me,” James Embrey testified.
Glascock and both Embreys were ultimately arrested in connection with the murder on June 21, 2020. When questioned by law enforcement, Embrey initially lied about his involvement.
According to his plea agreement, Embrey first told investigators that he was not with Glascock at the time of the murder. He then said that he had thrown Glascock’s clothes from the murder out of his car along Interstate 66 in Warren County. At another point, he said that “Glascock had met him under the bridge the night of the murder, brandished a firearm at him, gave him a large package of unknown items and instructed him to throw it into the river in Pennsylvania.” During Glascock’s trial, Embrey admitted to making several false statements to law enforcement.
“I told the story wrong twice or once, I believe,” Embrey testified. When asked by prosecutors why he had fabricated his story, Embrey responded, “I’m not really sure. I was extremely frightened of her. I don’t really know why I told them that story.” He also insisted that the testimony he gave during Glascock’s trial was correct.
Shortly following her arrest, on June 26, 2020, Glascock made a phone call from the Northwest Regional Detention Center in which she admitted to using the Embreys to cover her tracks. She had James and Maria Embrey drive her to Bealeton, she said, so her car would be seen in a Marshall parking lot while she was in Bealeton. “My car needed to be where it was,” she was heard saying in the recorded call.
James Embrey, who spent nearly a year in custody before being granted bond last May, was initially scheduled to plea to his accessory charge in September. But the hearing was delayed after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Liam Bowman may be reached at lbowman@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.