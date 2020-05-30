The color of the burnout powder gave it away.
In a well-crafted 97-second Twitter video, Patriot High rising senior Jalen Stroman emerges from his brother’s muscle car and walks through a cloud of maroon and orange smoke to announce he’ll be playing at Virginia Tech.
The safety/wide receiver is following in the footsteps of his older brother Greg, 24, a current Washington Redskins cornerback who played for the Hokies from 2014-18, and was born at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton.
Their dad, Greg, Sr., played football and basketball in the early days of Liberty High, which opened in 1994. Mom Priscilla ran track at Brentsville District High.
“It felt like the school that fit me the most. I feel good with the coaches and I feel like I can make an impact there,” said Stroman, who posted the video on his 17th birthday last Friday.
Stroman visited Virginia Tech, Virginia and Duke in March before the pandemic closed campuses. Most highly recruited rising seniors don’t commit this early.
“I really wanted to stand out there,” said Stroman, rated the No. 18 rising senior in Virginia by recruiting website Rivals.com.
Stroman pleased Hokie Nation late in the afternoon on May 22, finally posting the news at 5:24 p.m.
The well-planned video clip starts with some highlights, then moves to images of Stroman carrying a bag of birthday gifts, then the word “Nervous” on the screen. Soon the car, a Scat Pack Dodge Charger, is seen in a parking lot with maroon and orange smoke rising from below as Stroman steps out and walks toward the camera in a “VT” cap.
Then an image flashes that says, “GO HOKIES FOR LIFE.” It’s gotten 70,000 views as of Tuesday morning.
“We got color powder and put it down in front of the car. We practiced plenty of times,” Stroman said. “I’ve had a lot of good responses. People like it, they enjoyed it.”
Of the location he said, “It was an open parking lot, an abandoned parking lot.”
Stroman has been working out with his brother, who lives in Ashburn and has a weight room and some turf in his backyard. Stroman has gained at least 10 pounds since last season and now says he is 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds.
“Jalen is one of the hardest workers I have coached and one of the smartest,” said Patriot coach Sean Finnerty. “It is always a special thing to have one of your best players also be one of your hardest workers.”
Stroman has started all three years at Patriot. As a junior in 2019, he made 58 tackles with three interceptions and caught 18 passes for 470 yards and five touchdowns, helping the Pioneers go 10-2. As a defensive back, he was a first team all-Region 6B and first team all-Cedar Run District. He was a second team all-Cedar Run receiver.
Stroman said he decided on the Hokies a couple weeks ago and told his brother first. “He did not push me to either school. He said to follow my heart and do what I feel best,” said Stroman.
“He’s always been my big brother. He’s great to have as a role model. A great person to come behind. He told me, ‘Your decision is not my decision. It’s yours for the next four years. Where you love you go.’’’
Stroman said he’s going to try to wear jersey No. 4 at Virginia Tech, a number he said he’s worn since Little League. Brother Greg wore No. 3 as a Hokie.
