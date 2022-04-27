A Nokesville man who attempted to kill himself April 18 while in custody at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center died last night, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed this morning.
The Sheriff’s Office also announced that Virginia State Police is investigating the incident.
Michael Hicks, 44, succumbed to his injuries after receiving hospital treatment for the April 18 suicide attempt. He had been at the jail for roughly 24 hours when he used the cord on a phone that was in his cell to try to hang himself, Lt. Col. Stephen Brubaker said in an email after the incident.
Hicks had been arrested Sunday, April 17 on a charge of assault and battery against a family member, a class 1 misdemeanor. A magistrate subsequently ordered Hicks held without bond. The next morning, Hicks appeared for arraignment in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. Judge Melissa Cupp held him in contempt for “misbehavior in court” for using foul language and sentenced him to 10 days in jail and a $100 fine for the offense.
At approximately 3 p.m. that afternoon, deputies at the jail found Hicks during a routine check and “immediately began life-saving measures while rescue units responded,” Brubaker said. Jail staff had last conducted a check on the cell approximately nine minutes earlier, he told the Fauquier Times.
Deputies at the detention center are required to perform no fewer than four checks an hour on inmates, no more than 15 minutes apart. Fauquier County Sheriff Jeremy Falls said that checks are supposed to be done at irregular intervals so as not to establish predictable patterns. He said that jail staff had followed procedure. “Those checks were carried out as they should have been,” Falls said. “The deputies were on top of it. They took life-saving steps immediately.”
Brubaker added, however, that “We are reviewing the incident internally and will make changes if necessary.” A spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office confirmed today that the agency “will be doing an internal review of policies and procedures.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.