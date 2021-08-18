J.T. DIEHL NAMED 2021 FAUQUIER TIMES FAUQUIER HIGH BOYS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

It’s been a fabulous deal for Fauquier High.
With five children shining athletically, the Diehl household of Warrenton has long supplied premium quality talent for the Falcons’ sports teams.
Scott and Debbie Diehl’s five kids all stood out, with the youngest, J.T., starring in football and lacrosse and ending his career as 2021 Fauquier Times Fauquier High Boys Athlete of the Year.
J.T. is the third Diehl to win Fauquier Times Athlete of the Year acclaim, the most by any family since the award started. Garrett, 28, the oldest, was FHS Boys Athlete of the Year in 2011. Caroline, 21, was FHS Girls Athlete of the Year in 2018.
Third Diehl to play QB
Football became J.T.’s top sport after years of watching older brothers Garrett and Colin play quarterback at Falcon Field. He first ventured into organized football at the age of eight, but also tackled basketball, baseball, soccer, kick ball and lacrosse.
"I'm a very aggressive person," Diehl said, laughing. "In soccer, I got too many penalties. It was too soft for me. I didn't think I was meant for soccer or baseball."
The Diehls live a stone’s throw from Fauquier High and J.T. watched his brothers play for the Falcons.
Diehl said he reveled when Garrett or Colin scored a touchdown. "Looking at my older brothers and seeing how successful they were. I always wanted to be better in high school than they were," he said of his dream scenario.
Diehl was the starting quarterback and a defensive back. He later added lacrosse to his high school resume and developed into a rough-and-tumble midfielder for Fauquier's regional champion and state semifinalist lacrosse squad. He also played basketball for two years before opting to spend more time in the weight room and to get a job.
"I had aspirations of playing college football, so I wanted to ready my body for playing college sports," Diehl explained. "So I sacrificed basketball."
Football playmaker
Fauquier football coach Karl Buckwalter has vivid memories of Diehl's contributions in victories against county rivals.
The first came in Diehl's junior campaign against Kettle Run. The Falcons entered with a seven-game losing streak versus the Cougars, but led 14-7 and were driving for an insurance score to establish some breathing space.
"[Diehl] gets the snap and scrambles, then drops the ball," Buckwalter remembered. "He knows we need the first down which is 15 yards or more." Diehl then gathered the loose pigskin "and simply wills his way to scrambling to a first down. We drove in to score after that, making it 21-7 for the big win."
The second highlight came this season in a 21-14 win against Liberty that broke a 14-game losing streak to their county rival.
With the score 14-14 and the Falcons in a third-and-17 situation, Diehl made a game-clinching play with his classic flair for improvisation. "J.T. scrambles and makes the throw, and Austin Fernandez makes the catch to get us the first down," Buckwalter said. "Huge play for Fauquier football and he leaves a fantastic legacy.
"J.T. is simply a really good athlete who has the knack of making plays in anything he does. He is very instinctive on the field, making him a natural.”
Diehl, who knows of Fauquier’s numerous losses to Liberty, said beating the Eagles “was one of the greatest things I've ever experienced."
Diehl was part of Fauquer’s football resurgence after an 0-10 season in 2018 and cited the Kettle Run win and a season-opening win as a junior over Brentsville as lifelong memories.
"The crowd rushed the field. That was awesome," he said.
So happy to have a senior year
Due to the pandemic, Diehl constantly contacted Buckwalter to see if restrictions on preseason practice had been eased, and his worries increased when the Virginia High School League announced the usual fall sports season was on hold.
"I was really scared because the senior year of sports is something every kid should have," he said of the bleak situation. "What am I going to do without one last season with my players?"
The VHSL finally was able to craft a schedule allowing each sport to play 60 percent of its normal allotment of games. Diehl and the other athletes in the state were able to turn their attention to playing, and he had high hopes for Falcon football.
"I had huge aspirations because I thought there was a lot of potential for our team," Diehl said. "Since I was one of the captains, I was trying to get our boys ready because we had played together for many years. "We've been pointing to this for all three years, so let's get it done. I wanted us to be amped up for the start of practice."
Fauquier opened the season at 2-0, but then the season deflated with five losses in a row.
"It went down from there," Diehl admitted, wondering if the exciting win over Liberty may have led to some complacency. "Liberty always is the big dog and we had taken them down. We got a little too cocky after that."
Diehl’s personality as a tough-as-nails Falcon leader will always be remembered, Buckwalter said.
'He was the glue that brought us closer. Leadership skills along with a competitive spirit take you very far in competition and life.' the coach stated.
A return to lacrosse
Diehl turned to youth lacrosse when he departed baseball, again influenced by the play of his older brothers. He chose not to play when he reached Fauquier, however, because he felt he would not enjoy the game at that level.
By the time his junior year arrived, Diehl's friends on the team pestered him to return to the sport. He was looking forward to games after two preseason scrimmages, but then the pandemic arrived.
"J.T. came to us late in his high school career," coach J.B. Tippett said."COVID decimated his first opportunity as a member of our program, but his athleticism and leadership showed through."
Diehl returned as a senior, and he continued to impress the coaching staff, who made him one of the captains.
"He has an infectious drive to win that lifts others to that level," Tippett explained, adding Diehl's play on the field led to first-team all-Region B honors as a midfielder without the aura that accompanies high goal totals.
Tippett said Diehl created scoring chances off transition, although he didn’t always score or get the assist. "His speed and aggressiveness on the field led to a great number of positive offensive possessions for our team,” Tippett said. "He has a very gritty, no- nonsense style of play. He is swift footed, agile, with a great ability to make opposing players miss.”
After the Falcons opened with a loss to Battlefield, the eventual Class 6 state runner-up, they ran off 10 consecutive wins to capture the school's first regional crown and advance to the state semifinals for the first time. Nine of those wins came by an average of more than 12 goals. Included was a win over Kettle Run, the first time a Tippett team had downed the Cougars, Diehl said.
"We caught fire pretty quick. We knew we had big potential," Diehl said of the blistering pace. "We were shocked how good we were. We said 'we can make a serious run at state.'"
The Falcons led Dominion after one quarter before falling to the unbeaten Titans, 13-10. "We definitely gave them a scare," he said.
What were his thoughts upon playing his final lacrosse game?
"I wish I had played all four years," he said with a hearty laugh. "I had such a good time.
Headed to Hampden-Sydney
Diehl will be heading to NCAA Division III Hampden-Sydney College next week.
The recent graduate said no one was recruiting him until about the time high school football began. Then his telephone stayed busy with calls and texts from interested schools. Hampden-Sydney was the first to take notice, yet Diehl admitted he became "iffy" about playing collegiately. The team's loss in the late-season rematch with Liberty rekindled his desire.
"I can't stop here," Diehl said of his internal dialogue. "I love this sport. I can't give it up."
Hampden-Sydney, located between Richmond and Lynchburg, fit his criteria, Diehl said, as the staff wants him on offense as a running back. He also likes the small classes, availability of academic advisors and the coaches' emphasis on more than football.
"Every time I went down there, I loved it. The coaches emphasized becoming a man," he said appreciatively, noting Fernandez is joining him. They will be roommates.
"I want to try to work my butt off to make the best impression in the first few practices," Diehl continued. "I understand most freshmen don't get to start. I want to prove I'm at that starting level."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.