'It's not fair to these athletes': Local all-district or all-region teams won’t be selected this year

Athletes and coaches at Fauquier, Kettle Run and Liberty High Schools will not be receiving any individual postseason recognition this school year.
In a controversial decision, the Northwestern District, like many districts and regions, opted out of the postseason awards process, following the VHSL’s decision not to name all-state teams due to the shorter seasons.
"It all started with the state," said Kettle Run activities director Paul Frye, who said Region C decided against all-region teams in a close vote. The Northwestern and Dulles districts followed suit.
Some coaches are disappointed to see athletes deprived of much-deserved recognition.
"It's truly a disservice to the players," said Fauquier volleyball coach Diana Story. "We're lucky to have a season. We are very blessed by that, but we are having a season," she said pointedly. "It's not fair to these athletes who are working day in and day out for those accolades.”
One argument cited by the VHSL when it chose not to name an all-state team was that nearly 20 percent of the 313-school membership did not play winter sports.
With five teams instead of the normal eight playing football in the Northwestern District, the decision makes some sense, said Kettle Run football coach Charlie Porterfield. “It’s a strange year so it doesn’t surprise me. It would be tough to pick true all-district teams without the inclusion of Sherando, Millbrook and James Wood,” said Porterfield, noting only KRHS, FHS, LHS, Culpeper and Handley are competing for the district title in all winter sports.
But Story doesn’t think teams playing should be penalized. "Why are you affecting my players because of a school district that decided not to play? " she asked. "If you decide not to play then you do not get the accolades."
All-district teams picked in Prince William
In nearby Prince William County, the Class 6 Cedar Run and Cardinal districts picked postseason teams in basketball, as did the Commonwealth District in Stafford County.
But those Class 6 Region B did not select an all-region team, which bothers Potomac boys coach Keith Honore, whose squad lost in the Class championship.
“COVID has taken so much away from our kids. They’ve had to play with masks on and without fans. I don’t think more should be taken away, but we should give them as much as we could,” said Honore.
Added Honore, “I don’t think there was malice. I just think it was a bad decision and could have been thought out a little more. It’s not too late to go back and do what’s right. The consensus of the coaches in Region 6B is that we want an all-region team.”
Fauquier girls basketball coach Brian Foddrell is also feeling deprived after his Falcons won their first district girls basketball championship since 1972. Foddrell probably would have been Coach of the Year and at least three players honored.
"Colleges want to see the personal achievements (from athletes). For a resume standpoint, it hurts the kids,” said Foddrell. "Those are things kids can't get back. They have worked hard to get to a point where they could be named all district or all-region.
"We went ahead and played a district, region and state championship. So, everything that comes with it should be in one bundle. We shouldn't omit those things.”
