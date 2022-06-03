Fauquier’s ”long-lasting brotherhood” claimed the Class 4 Region B boys lacrosse title on May 26, overpowering Meridian 21-10 at Falcon Field.
A team of tight-knit players, the 18-0 Falcons defended their region title and continued their remarkable undefeated season, which continues Friday against Loudoun Valley in the Class 4 quarterfinals at Falcon Field.
“It's insane to be a part of this great program. It really feels like a family and I'm playing with all my brothers,” said junior Brenden O’Hara.
When the timer sounded, a wave of elation swept through the stands with beaming faces on the field as the trophy was presented.
“As soon as I heard that final buzzer go off all I wanted to do was go and celebrate with my teammates. It was truly ecstatic,” said O’Hara.
“They have put forth the blood and sweat to get to where they are,” said coach J. B. Tippett .
“It’s been a lot of fun watching these guys play and achieve this season, and now we’re onto states.”
Tyler Cadle led the way offensively with seven goals, including one in the first quarter, and two each in the second, third and fourth. His powerful shots swished the back of the net every time.
Billy Brooks, Wyatt Croson and Reece Kuhns each scored three goals, alternating production throughout the match. Wes Heflin, Ethan Roteman, Dylan Taylor and Kobe Link each added a goal.
En route to their second straight state appearance, Tippett has watched his team maul most opponents with a tough gritty style and plenty of weapons on offense.
Fauquier made the state semifinals last year, losing to Dominion 13-10, in what was described as the greatest season in program history. The tournament bracket was condensed due to pandemic restrictions, so this is a Falcon team hungry for its first state tournament win.
This Falcon team has been even more successful.
“I’m extremely proud of how far our team has come. Throughout the season, our team not only excelled on the field, but we also created a long-lasting brotherhood. I’m extremely proud of our undefeated season and hope we can keep our undefeated record,” said O’Hara.
Said Tippett: “It will be hard to say goodbye to these guys. They have given us their all, and really bought into what we have been building as our Fauquier Lacrosse brand of lacrosse.
“Each year has its ups and downs, but watching each of these players grow as people has been an immensely humbling experience,” Tippett said.
The Falcons won their region semifinal 23-3 over Liberty, building a 19-3 halftime lead at Falcon Field.
