You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

It’s great work if you can get it

Lola the therapy horse is a natural in Virginia’s horse country

  • Updated
  • 0
Lola

Lori Bakewell, writer of the children’s book “I Am Lola,” and her husband, Lee Owens, visit with Lola at their Warrenton home.

 carrie Reed

Like the rest of the nation, Lola had a very quiet 2021. She spent lots of time at local parks and visited Old Town Warrenton occasionally, but she could not do the work that she’s come to love.

That started to change in April, and now Lola is busy with her many commitments, jumping into her minivan at least once a week to spread cheer and bring smiles to local residents of all ages.

You see, Lola is a horse, a very small horse, so she fits neatly in the back of her owners’ customized minivan. The miniature horse’s schedule is once again overflowing with appointments to bring a special kind of therapy – some call it “fuzz therapy” – to those that need her the most.

Lola and the crew at A Little Magic, a group of volunteers and nurses that offer emotional therapy, recently visited Mountainside Montessori School in Marshall and the Belle Meade Montessori in Sperryville. Multiple age groups at both schools were enthusiastic about helping Lola get back into the special head-space of the therapeutic animal after many months away from her job.

At the schools, she stood sweetly to allow toddlers to stroke her hair, letting preschool children gently brush her and even jumping a tiny course of fences “in hand,” with elementary students at her side. Lola does regular therapeutic visits to The Villa at Suffield Meadows, the Fauquier Senior Center and White Springs Senior Living. She often puts her head in a senior’s lap or nuzzles their hands.

Many say having this type of therapy animal is a natural in Virginia’s horse country.

“Lola showed the children of the Boys and Girls Club the greatest kindness and connection,” said Lucia Hanover, director of the Fauquier chapter’s camp programming. “Having time with such a talented and special horse meant the world to them. Lola is a wonderful addition to their summer camp experience.”

Lola is 14 years old and 29 inches tall. She’s a chestnut roan, though the spots on her back make her look like a baby fawn.

Lola became a registered therapy horse with Pet Partners of America in 2019. A Little Magic is a therapy horse outfit serving the region. Lola also works at Fauquier Health.

“It has been so rewarding watching Lola progress as … she’s been trained to be a therapy animal,” said Jordan Koepke, who boards the small mare at her Sligo Stables in Warrenton. “We marvel at the new tricks she’s learning all the time.

“I’ve never met a pony who will cross their legs on voice command.

“When Lola comes back to the barn from their trips to visit the community, I always smile, imagining the retirement home residents that had a brighter day because they spent time with Lola. It’s nice that Lola is out there, bringing joy wherever she goes.”

“Lola learned the skills to be a therapy horse, but her greatest skill is instinctive,” said Lori Bakewell, a local writer who authored a book, “I am Lola,” recently released and to be featured at a book release party in September. “She knows when to be playful and when to be gentle. Lola reaches out with the exact energy needed in the moment.”

In June, a children’s song about Lola – “I Am Hopeful” – was released, with a full album – “I Am Lola” due out on July 20.

An album release party is planned Aug. 14 at Johnny Monarch’s in Marshall. From noon to 2 p.m., Mo Safren and Laura Luv will perform songs in English and Spanish, with Lola as the guest of honor.

Writer Lori Bakewell’s “I Am Lola” will be released this fall. The Open Book in Warrenton has a book party planned Sept. 11.

For details on inviting Lola to facilities with residents that might delight in a visit from the small horse, check her Facebook page and Instagram account (@horsetales1.)

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..