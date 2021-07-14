It’s great work if you can get it

Like the rest of the nation, Lola had a very quiet 2021. She spent lots of time at local parks and visited Old Town Warrenton occasionally, but she could not do the work that she’s come to love.
That started to change in April, and now Lola is busy with her many commitments, jumping into her minivan at least once a week to spread cheer and bring smiles to local residents of all ages.
You see, Lola is a horse, a very small horse, so she fits neatly in the back of her owners’ customized minivan. The miniature horse’s schedule is once again overflowing with appointments to bring a special kind of therapy – some call it “fuzz therapy” – to those that need her the most.
Lola and the crew at A Little Magic, a group of volunteers and nurses that offer emotional therapy, recently visited Mountainside Montessori School in Marshall and the Belle Meade Montessori in Sperryville. Multiple age groups at both schools were enthusiastic about helping Lola get back into the special head-space of the therapeutic animal after many months away from her job.
At the schools, she stood sweetly to allow toddlers to stroke her hair, letting preschool children gently brush her and even jumping a tiny course of fences “in hand,” with elementary students at her side. Lola does regular therapeutic visits to The Villa at Suffield Meadows, the Fauquier Senior Center and White Springs Senior Living. She often puts her head in a senior’s lap or nuzzles their hands.
Many say having this type of therapy animal is a natural in Virginia’s horse country.
“Lola showed the children of the Boys and Girls Club the greatest kindness and connection,” said Lucia Hanover, director of the Fauquier chapter’s camp programming. “Having time with such a talented and special horse meant the world to them. Lola is a wonderful addition to their summer camp experience.”
Lola is 14 years old and 29 inches tall. She’s a chestnut roan, though the spots on her back make her look like a baby fawn.
Lola became a registered therapy horse with Pet Partners of America in 2019. A Little Magic is a therapy horse outfit serving the region. Lola also works at Fauquier Health.
“It has been so rewarding watching Lola progress as … she’s been trained to be a therapy animal,” said Jordan Koepke, who boards the small mare at her Sligo Stables in Warrenton. “We marvel at the new tricks she’s learning all the time.
“I’ve never met a pony who will cross their legs on voice command.
“When Lola comes back to the barn from their trips to visit the community, I always smile, imagining the retirement home residents that had a brighter day because they spent time with Lola. It’s nice that Lola is out there, bringing joy wherever she goes.”
“Lola learned the skills to be a therapy horse, but her greatest skill is instinctive,” said Lori Bakewell, a local writer who authored a book, “I am Lola,” recently released and to be featured at a book release party in September. “She knows when to be playful and when to be gentle. Lola reaches out with the exact energy needed in the moment.”
In June, a children’s song about Lola – “I Am Hopeful” – was released, with a full album – “I Am Lola” due out on July 20.
An album release party is planned Aug. 14 at Johnny Monarch’s in Marshall. From noon to 2 p.m., Mo Safren and Laura Luv will perform songs in English and Spanish, with Lola as the guest of honor.
Writer Lori Bakewell’s “I Am Lola” will be released this fall. The Open Book in Warrenton has a book party planned Sept. 11.
For details on inviting Lola to facilities with residents that might delight in a visit from the small horse, check her Facebook page and Instagram account (@horsetales1.)
