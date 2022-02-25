It’s go time: Fauquier, Liberty, Kettle Run ready for state indoor track meet

A season after winning last year's Class 4 indoor track state title, there’s a different focus for the Fauquier Falcon girls squad as the 2022 indoor meet approaches next week.
Several star contributors are no longer around, but FHS coach Quentin Jones still has high standards and plenty of talent, as do Kettle Run and Liberty.
The state meet is next Monday and Tuesday at Liberty University. The top eight place winners will score and the top six will medal.
"I don't think we are setting the world on fire, but I want to go in and prove the standings wrong," Jones said, referring to ranking sheets that seem to put the Falcons in the middle of the pack. "If we can get kids to bump up and finish a couple of places higher than they are positioned, it will be a good [meet].
“If we could finish in the top five, that would be big. We're going into a tough state meet. I really want to see our kids be competitive...hoping we show up and do the best we can do."
An unofficial scan of the four regional championship meets showed several county athletes are expected to medal and score.
Leading that list is Kettle Run's Collen Schaner, the No. 2 seed for the girls pole vault. She has cleared 11 feet, six inches, behind only a vaulter from Jefferson Forest who has gone 12 feet. Cougar teammate Ashley Nickerwon is tied for the fourth slot at 10-6.
Fauquier's Aubrey Fernandez, the defending state champion, is third in the 500-meter dash at 1:19.72. Cassidy Scott is in the top six in the 1,000 and 1,600. She was the 2021 1,600 silver medalist. The girls 1600 and 3200 relays both are in the top five.
No county boys are seeded in the top six.
Three days later, region track meet ends
It took three extra days, but the boys part of the Region 4C indoor track championships ended last Thursday outdoors at Loudoun Valley in Purcellville.
Due to a snafu with the 3,200-meter relay at Shenandoah University, the race was re-run with Liberty winning behind the efforts of Gabe Sealock, Aidan Neidich, Peter Rummel and Cole Hoffman in 8:23.94 over Millbrook.
Fauquier placed fourth to add five points to its total and become the official team runner-up in the overall championship.
The Falcons finished with 73 points, widening its margin from one to six points over third-place Handley. The final team standings showed Loudoun County's boys with 91 points ahead of Fauquier (73), Handley (67) and Loudoun Valley (66).
Liberty coach Helen Leigh was worried that wind might be a factor in the outdoor run, but said the weather "was ideal" by race time as her boys prevailed impressively
"The last lap of the race was very similar to the majority of the race on Monday," Leigh recalled. "With the top five teams in a pretty tight pack until Cole pulled away in the last 100 meters."
The snafu at Shenandoah was that officials placed the anchor legs on the track one lap too early, meaning each school's third runner ran only 600 meters instead of 800.
Millbrook won, but multiple schools filed official protests, which were upheld, and a decision was made to rerun the race. The redo could not take place the same day because of individual participation limitations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.