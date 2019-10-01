A small but appreciative crowd gathered at Saturday’s Iron Dog competition at Kettle Run High School. About 27 K-9s from all over the region participated with their handlers. Some were single-purpose dogs – narcotics or bomb sniffing dogs. Others were more versatile, sniffing and tracking with the best of them, but also capable of taking down a bad guy. Civilian and military dog teams were also part of the competition.
The Fauquier K-9 and Community Organization sponsored the day, in conjunction with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.
The K-9 teams ran a 1.5-mile course and performed at stations for time, demonstrating skills they use in their day jobs.
The apprehension station, for instance, gave visitors a taste of what a perpetrator might have to deal with when faced with a police K-9 and its handler. The team approached the station with the officer shouting a warning to the bad guys. Once given the go-ahead, the K-9 chose which of two hostiles to take down and went full speed ahead at one of the “decoys.” (The deputy handled the second decoy.)
The dogs leaped at the pretend criminal and bit down hard enough to hang on, even when the decoy (dressed in a thick protective suit) tried to shake him (or her) off. They latched on until their handler told them to let go.
The exercise might be described as “intense.”
Tank Mosley and Micah Janelle of Off-Leash Canine Training played the role of bad guys. Mosley had spent the week in Fauquier, certifying decoys, and Janelle earned her certification during the training.
The job of decoy is not for the faint of heart and requires special skill. “You have to adjust to the dog, absorb its weight, so you don’t end up hurting the dog,” said Mosley.
He said that the teach the dogs to “fight as if they are fighting a grizzly bear.” But he said, “most times, the bad guys are running away.”
He added that female decoys are valuable in the training process. “Dogs have a harder time taking down a woman, because the woman will talk baby talk to them and reminds them of their ‘mommy.’ But we don’t discriminate. Women can be bad guys too.”
While the apprehension station revealed the wolf roots of the K-9s, at the agility station, it was possible to see the dogs as just dogs. While several sailed over the obstacles gracefully, a good number of the K-9s didn’t see why they couldn’t just walk around them; handlers had to convince them to jump before moving on to the next station.
Deputy Mimi Miller from the Culpeper Police Department was forced to use a toy ball and encouraging commentary to coax Joker – a large shepherd/malinois mix -- over the 30-inch barriers. Big scary dog notwithstanding, it was adorable.
The FCSO has five K-9s – a bloodhound for tracking (Katie), a bomb dog (Ladee), and three multi-purpose dogs (Hank, Bane and Duco). Duco is the latest recruit who started K-9 school last Monday. The two-year-old Dutch shepherd is handled by Deputy Joseph House.
Little-known fact: Bane has several metal teeth. House said, “He will bite so hard that he has broken several of his natural teeth. They had to figure out some way to repair the teeth.”
More than 20 vendors sold dog-related items to attendees. Food trucks were on site for breakfast and lunch and an ice cream truck for dessert. Bridge Community Church’s Canteen was also on hand, providing refreshments for the first responders.
The event raised approximately $9,500 for the Fauquier K-9 and Community Organization, according to Detective D. Rosenberry, crime prevention specialist in the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. She said that funds were raised through sponsorships, vendor fees, participant fees, raffle ticket sales and merchandise sales.
Rosenberry said that the mission of the Fauquier Canine and Community Organization is to “serve and support our community by providing assistance, education, and support to Fauquier county community members, local groups and first responders.”
