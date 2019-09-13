The Fauquier K-9 and Community Organization, in conjunction with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, is hosting an Iron Dog Competition on Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Kettle Run High School.
The event will feature about 40 law-enforcement, military and civilian K-9 teams from all over Virginia and the D.C area, including Fauquier.
The K-9 teams run a 1.5-mile course and complete stations demonstrating the skills K-9s are trained in. “This competition is designed to test the strength, stamina, and teamwork of the K-9 Handler and their K-9,” event organizers said.
The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. There will be more than 20 vendors selling dog-related items, fresh produce, artwork, nail polish and more. There will also be food trucks on site for breakfast and lunch and an ice cream truck for dessert.
The event will also include a moon bounce for the kids and a raffle with more than 50 prizes. The grand prize raffle item is a 6x12 dog kennel donated by This n’ That Amish Outlet.
You do NOT need to be present to win the raffle items. Please come out and support this event!
For more information, visit the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/2451148128253257 or contact Dawn Rosenberry at 540-422-8759 or dawn.rosenberry@fauquiercounty.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.