After months of delays, a jury trial has been scheduled in the case of Irina Barrett, the owner of Canis Maximus kennel in Broad Run. Barrett is scheduled to go to trial in either July or October on five felony counts – including four counts of animal cruelty causing death and one count torturing an animal causing death -- of animal cruelty and one misdemeanor count of providing inadequate veterinary care to an animal.
In an attempt to ensure jury trials go forward in a timely manner after being suspended during the pandemic, the circuit court is scheduling two sets of dates for jury trials.
Barrett’s “primary” set of dates is Oct. 4, 5 and 6. If an unrelated trial set for July 27, 29 and 30 does not go ahead – for instance, if that defendant pleads guilty instead – then Barrett’s trial will take instead use those dates.
“Basically, we’re doubling the opportunity to make use of the jurors’ resources,” 20th Circuit Court Judge Stephen Sincavage explained in court Friday.
Barrett also faces a civil case to determine whether the 70 dogs seized from her in January 2020 can be permanently removed from her custody. At a court hearing Friday, the prosecutor and Barrett’s defense attorney agreed to schedule the criminal case first; the civil case will be resolved after the criminal trial. The Fauquier SPCA has been caring for the dogs since Barrett was first arrested.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
