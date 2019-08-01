While investigating a report of a man looking in windows and walking around outside a home on Midland Road in Midland on Wednesday, July 31, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered that the “suspicious individual” was wanted in Culpeper County. A woman who was in a car parked in the driveway of the home was found to be wanted in Culpeper and Stafford counties. Sgt. James Hartman of the sheriff’s office said that both were placed under arrest on the outstanding warrants.
When police arrived at the Midland home at 12:47 p.m., the man, identified as Brandon Essex, 27, of Catlett, was attempting to fix a flat tire on the vehicle. The woman, Betsy Stewart, 29, of Culpeper, was in the vehicle with two small children, Hartman said.
A subsequent search after the arrest revealed a suspected controlled narcotic substance in Essex’s possession, he said. Both adults were transported to the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center to appear before a magistrate.
Hartman added that at the detention center, Essex was searched again and deputies found two pills in his wallet. Essex was charged with possession of a schedule III substance and being in possession of a schedule III substance by a prisoner. He was held with no bond.
Stewart was held with no bond on the outstanding warrants from Culpeper and Stafford counties.
The children in the vehicle with Essex and Stewart were turned over to family members.
