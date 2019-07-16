The Virginia Farm Bureau reported in June that Virginia livestock producers are concerned about an invasive tick that’s been detected in 24 localities, mostly in the western part of the state.
The National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, confirmed the finding of the Asian longhorned tick in Virginia. It was first discovered last year on an Albemarle County beef cattle farm.
The tick can appear on cattle, horses, sheep, other livestock and wildlife, according to Virginia Cooperative Extension, which cautions that infested livestock could lose weight and become anemic. Other concerns include lowered milk output and reduced wool production.
Mike Beahm, a member of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Livestock Advisory Committee, operates a beef cattle farm in Botetourt County, where the longhorned tick has been identified.
“I am aware of this tick issue. I’ve been reading about the longhorned tick for a couple of years,” Beahm noted. “Our county extension agent keeps us informed about those things, but I haven’t seen it or talked to anybody who has.”
The hard tick species is small, about 1/8 inch in length, and is reddish-brown with no distinctive white markings.
Beahm noted that, as with any invasive species, it’s important to stay out in front of the issue. “It’s a potential problem. The more we can do now to combat it and bring it under control, the better. I encourage farmers to be aware of the issue and be alert.”
Extension experts say Virginians should be on the lookout for the longhorned tick this season. Livestock producers should notify their local extension agent or the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services if they see any unusual ticks, or if a large number of ticks are found on an individual animal.
The tick has been reported in the following Virginia localities: Albemarle, Augusta, Botetourt, Carroll, Clarke, Fairfax, Fauquier, Frederick, Giles, Grayson, Greene, Louisa, Page, Pulaski, Roanoke, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Russell, Scott, Shenandoah, Smyth, Warren and Wythe. It also has been detected in the city of Staunton.
If people are bitten by a tick, extension experts recommend removing it with tweezers or wrapping the tick in tissue paper and gently pulling it out. Ticks can be killed with rubbing alcohol and kept in a small container in case the tick needs to be identified later.
A tick unlike others
According to a report issued in November 2018 by the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, the Asian longhorned tick was first detected on a sheep in New Jersey in September 2017. In one year, eight other states—Arkansas, Connecticut, Maryland, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia—have also confirmed the finding.
Unlike other ticks, a single female Asian longhorned tick can reproduce offspring—1,000 to 2,000 eggs at a time—without mating, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a press release on the study. That means a person or animal could house hundreds to thousands of ticks.
In some parts of the world, including New Zealand and Australia, Asian longhorned ticks have reduced production in dairy cattle by 25 percent.
More information about the Asian longhorned tick is available at www.aphis.usda.gov/publications/animal_health/fs-longhorned-tick.pdf.
