The process of installing cameras to livestream high school sports has hit a snag at Liberty and Fauquier.
During pre-installation walkthroughs, representatives of PlayOn! Sports, the Atlanta-based firm handling the National Federation of State High School Associations streaming service, noted the gymnasiums at the two schools posed unique installation challenges.
At Liberty, the automatic bleacher system rolls forward instead of against the wall, which rules out standard camera installation, according to activities director Dean Spahr.
The fix probably will be a pole hanging from the ceiling. The camera then will be attached to the pole, probably on the home side to provide a view of the team benches. "That's what I have heard," said Spahr.
He said the school system's central office is coordinating the retrofit and he has not talked to the installers.
At Fauquier, when the new gym was constructed, the walls were not made of finish masonry on either side or the end next to the parking lot. The contractor instead used thick plastic sheathing as a covering to reduce costs as the project neared completion.
FHS AD Mark Ott said he was not at the school when the walkthrough occurred and has been unable to learn what adjustments are pending.
"They have to come in to drill some holes and run cable," said Ott. "Once that is done, they can install (the camera). Everything is here. All three of our offices are full of boxes," he said, noting the installations were to be done earlier this month until the problems arose.
The cameras will be synchronized with the scoreboards to allow the score and time to be shown at the bottom of the picture.
Kettle Run is set to go. "But they won't come down here just to do our school," Cougar AD Paul Frye said.
No one knows any timetable for the final installations. The upcoming holidays may affect the project as well.
The cameras are vital for parents and other fans to watch county athletic events this winter because the schools are not permitting spectators due to strict attendance limitations issued by the governor.
With winter sports pushed back to Jan. 6, it means first basketball games cannot take place until eight days later.
