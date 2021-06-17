Inspired Liberty boys lacrosse team shocks Kettle Run in region semis, 14-7, sets up showdown with Fauquier

A regional banner and state qualification would mean a lot to the Liberty boys lacrosse program.
It could happen Thursday night.
In an emotional game for both teams, the No. 3- seeded Eagles upset favored No. 2 seed Kettle Run 14-7 Tuesday in the Class 4 Region B semifinals to advance to the regional final against No. 1 Fauquier.
“We haven’t beaten Kettle in my time here. We definitely don’t have a banner, so this is just such a big win for school history and for our program, it shows how far we’ve come,” Liberty midfielder Keegan Shipe said.
Liberty lost the regular season matchup with Kettle Run 17-11, so their decisive victory Tuesday demonstrates their progression as a team.
“I’ve always said that if they play to their ability, good things will happen. They tried to shut Keegan down but I’ve always said we’ve got so many sharpshooters, they can’t stop all of them,” Liberty coach Michael Gesiotto said.
The Eagles’ midfield looked simply unstoppable on Tuesday, and will surely be an area the Fauquier coaches will be focused on.
Fauquier rolled past George Mason 21-8 in their semi, setting up Thursday night’s confrontation for the right to represent Region 4 in the Class 4 tournament semifinals next week.
Kettle Run attempted to face guard star midfielder Shipe, but the move seemed only to open up space for teammates like Tyler Dyson, who scored three goals in the first quarter to build a lead Liberty would never surrender.
Shipe and Tyler Demers had four goals each, along with Tyler Dyson, who had three. Michael Baldwin added two goals and Colin Cooper chipped in with one, along with his great effort from faceoffs.
For Kettle Run, the loss marked the end of what was an inconsistent season. Marred by injuries, especially a key broken collarbone suffered by star midfielder Nick Fasce, the Cougars never looked competitive with Liberty.
“It’s disappointing, but we’ll be back. We’re coming back next year and we’re going to win states,” Kettle Run coach Brian Logan said.
Despite Logan’s optimism, the loss hurt for the Kettle Run lacrosse family. Seniors were hugging, celebrating their four years, and despite the frustration of the game coach Logan made his appreciation for the seniors clear.
“This team deserves all the credit in the world, they left their hearts out there today. They’re just amazing, I’m proud of them and I’m going to miss them a lot,” Logan said.
While the year didn’t end as they had hoped, that won’t taint the memories of any of the seniors who will all treasure their time as part of the lacrosse program.
“These guys are like my brothers and family, I’m going to miss them a lot. I’ve learned a lot from this community, and I’m just grateful for the experience,” said Kettle Run senior Joey Shull.
