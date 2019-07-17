Margie Ryder, 39, of Linden, who was serving a two-year prison sentence for embezzling $80,000 from a Warrenton company, died July 8 at VCU Medical Center in Richmond.
Ryder’s lawyers with the Legal Aid Justice Center said she had had several emergency hospitalizations since her arrival at Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women in early 2018. They alleged during a federal court hearing in May in Charlottesville that prison staff had mismanaged her medication for terminal pulmonary arterial hypertension, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
“Margie Ryder, offender #1936746, had been at Virginia Commonweath University Health since June 24 and died there the evening of July 8. As is public knowledge following her lawsuit, she had a terminal illness,” CBS Channel 6 in Richmond reported, quoting from a Virginia Department of Corrections statement.
Ryder worked as an accountant for Warrenton Heating and Air. She was convicted of embezzlement; she was accused of writing checks to herself that drew funds from the company’s account.
Fauquier County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Parker sentenced her to a ten-year prison term, with eight years suspended. She was ordered to make $79,000 in restitution and serve four years or probation after her release from prison.
Ryder was due to be released Oct. 15, according to the Times-Dispatch article.
