InFauquier magazine will be in next week's paper

Because of a delivery issue Tuesday evening, the winter edition of the InFauquier magazine is not included in today's issue of the Fauquier Times.
A teaser photo appears at the top of the front page, announcing the magazine, but InFauquier was not received by the printers in time to include it in the newspaper. It will be inserted into next week's paper.
Subscribers who get the e-edition of the Fauquier Times each week -- a digital version of the physical newspaper -- have received their usual email with a link to the Feb. 16 newspaper, as well as a separate email with the InFauquier e-edition link.
For print subscribers and those who buy the Fauquier Times at newsstands... something to look forward to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.