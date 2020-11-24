A new indoor/outdoor “Artisan Farmers Market” will open on Thursday, Dec. 3, at the American Legion Hall Post 247 (11420 James Madison Highway) in Remington. The market will continue every Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Organizer Lauren Kargel said, “We have seven indoor spots filled and two food trucks. Eleven outdoor spots remain available. We are a group of vendors from area farmers markets and needed work for the winter.”
She added, “Our tables are spread out for COVID safety. Each vendor will offer curbside pick-up as well.”
Vendors include Great Harvest Bread, Laurel Woods Farm, LLC (selling The Traveling Goat goat milk soap -- for people, Pup Sudz for dogs and equestrian-themed soaps), Happy Mountain Crafts (selling signs), Cross Road Tea, Good Reverend Kombucha, Four Leaf Clover (all natural dog treats) and Karma Creations (wreaths).
