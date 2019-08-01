During Virginia (and National) Farmers Market Week — Aug. 4 to 10— farmers market operators across Virginia will count their visitors as part of Visitor Count Week organized by the Virginia Farmers Market Association and supported by the Farmers Market Coalition.
The Warrenton Farmers Market is participating a day early, at the Saturday farmers market on Aug. 3. The Archwood Green Barns Farmers Market will participate on Sunday, Aug. 4.
VAFMA will compile the visitor counts from all participating markets and share the insights with the markets and their stakeholders, the organization said in a news release. While visitor counts are regularly conducted by many market operators in the state, there has not been a concurrent statewide effort to collect and share this information, the news release said.
“At nearly every meeting I attend, someone asks, ‘How many people go to farmers markets?’” Kim Hutchinson, executive director of VAFMA said in the news release. “Local officials, state leaders, funders, and support professionals want to understand the impact Virginia’s farmers markets are having on their communities.”
Since 2011 VAFMA has offered educational programs, events, and resources for market managers and vendors to ensure the economic sustainability of farmers markets in Virginia, according to the news release. In response to the growing need for data, VAFMA, supported by funding from USDA's Agricultural Marketing Services, began offering FMC's Farmers Market Metrics program to its members in 2017. This program allows markets of all sizes to collect useful data to analyze their own operation, as well as offering dynamic data to share with the market's stakeholders, the news release said.
“The job of the modern farmers market manager is absolutely data-driven” Darlene Wolnik, senior advisor at FMC said in the news release. “They use data to successfully run, fund, and promote their markets” she said, “and visitor counts are essential for them to know how their markets are doing.”
The state’s farmers market managers who collect and use data regularly say they find visitor counts an incredibly useful part of their operations, the VAFMA reports.
“Williamsburg Farmers Market has been counting customers since the first market bell rang in 2002,” Tracy Frey, executive director of the market in Williamsburg, said. “Counting customers allows us to learn how weather, vendor attendance, and special events impact the overall market.”
“We are thrilled that 53 market managers from across the state have committed to participating in Visitor Count Week” Hutchinson said. “National Farmers Market Week is an especially busy time for them with special events and children’s activities, however, they recognize the importance of data to their markets.”
Farmers markets registered for Visitor Count Week include:
Archwood Green Barns Farmers Market (Fauquier County)
Warrenton Farmers Market (Fauquier County)
Gainesville Farmers Market (Prince William County)
17th Street Market (Richmond City)
Annandale Farmers Market (Fairfax County)
Arlington Farmers Market (Arlington County)
Birdhouse Farmers Market (Richmond City)
Bluemont Farmers Markets (Loudoun County)
Broadway Farmers Market (Rockingham County)
Carytown Market (Richmond City)
Cascades Farmers Markets (Loudoun County)
Catawba Valley Farmers Market (Roanoke County)
Chantilly Farmers Market (Fairfax County)
Charlottesville City Markets (Charlottesville City)
Chesterfield County Farmers Market (Chesterfield County)
Downtown South Boston Farmers Market (Halifax County)
Franklin Market-On-Main (Franklin City)
Forest Farmer's Market (Bedford County)
Goochland Farmers Market (Goochland County)
Grandin Village Farmers Market (Roanoke City)
Hampton Blvd Farmers Market (Norfolk City)
Independence Farmers Market (Grayson County)
Lakeside Farmers Market (Henrico County)
Leesburg Farmers Market (Loudoun County)
Leesburg Wednesday Farmers Market (Loudoun County)
Lexington Farmers Market (Lexington City)
Lorton Farmers Market (Fairfax County)
Loudoun Station Farmers Market (Loudoun County)
Lynchburg Community Market (Lynchburg City)
Manakin Market (Goochland County)
Marion Regional Farmers Market (Smyth County)
McLean Farmers Market (Fairfax County)
Narrows Farmers Market (Giles County)
Oakton Farmers Market (Fairfax County)
Onancock Farmers & Artisans Market (Accomack County)
OnTheSquareVA Farmers (Richmond City)
Prince George Farmers’ Market (Prince George County)
Radford Roots (Radford City)
Reston Farmers Market (Fairfax County)
River Street Market (Petersburg City)
Scottsville Farmers Market (Albemarle County)
Smithfield Farmers Market (Isle of Wight County)
South of the James Market (Richmond City)
Springfield Farmers Market (Fairfax County)
Surry Farmers Market (Surry County)
The Old Town North Community Market (Fairfax County)
Town of Hillsville Farmers Market (Carroll County)
Tysons Farmers Market (Fairfax County)
West End Farmers Market (Henrico County)
West End Farmers Market (Roanoke City)
Westchester Farmers Market (Chesterfield County)
Western Branch Farmers Market (Chesapeake City)
Williamsburg Farmers Market (Williamsburg City)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.