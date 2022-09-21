haiti street

The Warrenton Police Department carried out focused enforcement on Haiti Street after two shootings.

 Photo courtesy of Warrenton Police Department

The Warrenton Police Department and Virginia State Police carried out temporary “focused enforcement” as part of a larger strategy to address quality of life in the historically Black Haiti Street neighborhood after a pair of shootings a week apart in August. Several residents expressed concerns about the gunfire and neighborhood safety at the Warrenton Town Council meeting Sept 13.

Law enforcement, Fauquier Habitat for Humanity representatives and area residents met in mid-August and created a plan that included increasing the police presence in the area during two long weekends, Sept. 8 to 10 and again Sept. 15 to 17. During the first weekend, police made six arrests, mainly for nuisance offenses such as being drunk in public and made 15 traffic stops. During the second weekend, police arrested one person for being drunk in public and issued 20 tickets or warnings for traffic offenses.

Mike Kochis

In the summer of 2020, Warrenton Police Chief held focus groups to get input from residents about community policing. One of the group sessions was held with residents of Haiti Street.

