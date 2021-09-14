In-person absentee voting for statewide election begins Friday, Sept. 17

Any registered voter in Fauquier County may cast an in-person absentee ballot for the 2021 general election at the main registrar’s office in Warrenton beginning Friday, Sept. 17.
Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general will be on the ballot along with the House of Delegates district in which a voter lives. In-person absentee balloting will be available through Oct. 30.
Voters may alternatively cast a ballot at their regular precinct polling place on Election Day, Nov. 2. During the 2020 presidential election, about one-third of all ballots cast in Fauquier County were cast on Election Day, with the remaining voters choosing to cast an absentee ballot.
For voters who have requested an absentee ballot be mailed to them, those ballots will be mailed beginning Friday. Registered voters wishing to receive a ballot by mail have until Oct. 22 to request an absentee ballot be mailed to them. More information is available at vote.elections.virginia.gov or by calling the Fauquier registrar’s office at 540-422-8290.
For county residents not currently registered to vote, the deadline is Oct. 12 to become a registered voter and be eligible to cast a ballot in the 2021 general election. Oct. 12 is also the deadline to update any registration information before the election.
In addition to the main registrar’s office in Warrenton, two additional in-person absentee voting sites are scheduled to open Oct. 12 in Vint Hill and Bealeton. (See box.)
