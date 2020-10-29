The deadline to cast an absentee ballot in person for the 2020 general election is 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Any registered voter in Fauquier County may cast an absentee ballot in person at any one of three locations: the main registrar’s office in Warrenton, the Vint Hill Village Green Community Center or the Bealeton Depot at the Bealeton Library.
In addition to the regular weekday hours, each absentee voting site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. (See graphic.)
For registered voters who wish to cast a ballot on Election Day instead, the overall process for doing so is unchanged from previous years. The county’s 20 polling places will be open Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters may cast a ballot only in the precinct where they are registered. (See graphic.)
Individuals must have been registered by Oct. 13 to vote in the 2020 general election and must present an acceptable form of identification before casting a ballot.
Acceptable forms of identification include: a Virginia driver’s license or other DMV-issued photo identification; a Virginia voter photo-identification card; a U.S. passport; other photo-identification cards issued by the state or federal government; student identification issued by a U.S. community college or university; a photo-identification issued by an employer or a tribal photo-identification card.
The individual’s voter confirmation documents or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document containing the name and address of the voter are also acceptable.
Casting more than one ballot in any election is both a state and federal felony.
Casting a ballot by mail
Ballots submitted by mail must be received by the registrar’s office -- or “clearly postmarked” -- by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3 to be counted. (Even if a ballot envelope is “clearly postmarked” by then, ballots received after 12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 will not be counted.)
Voters who submitted an absentee ballot by mail can track their ballot here.
If a voter requests and receives an absentee ballot by mail but later chooses to vote in person instead, they must bring the absentee ballot received by mail with them to the registrar’s office or polling place. The absentee ballot will be destroyed before the individual is permitted to cast a ballot in person. Otherwise, the individual may only cast a provisional ballot.
Alternatively, voters who requested and received an absentee ballot by mail may complete that ballot and return it to one of the three registrar’s office locations through Oct. 31. On Election Day, completed absentee ballots may be dropped off at any precinct polling place or at the main registrar’s office.
