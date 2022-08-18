“We had one client whose dementia was pretty far advanced,” said Carla Bailey, operations manager for Cleansing Water by May-Dann home care LLC. But Bailey said that Jeanine Williams, CNA, was able to light a spark in that client by sharing her cooking skills.
“Jeanine is a phenomenal cook. She engaged the client in food prep. They started cooking together, making popcorn and watching movies,” Bailey said.
“It’s a good example of how we take care of the whole person, not just someone’s physical needs,” Bailey said.
Tim Carvana is the owner of the private home health care company. He employs about 20 certified nursing assistants and personal care aides, as well as a registered nurse and a licensed practical nurse, but is always looking for good candidates. Clients receive care that ranges from four hours to 24 hours a day, so the welcome mat is always out for qualified home care professionals.
Part of the process of taking on a new client involves determining how much care that person will need. Cleansing Water by May-Dann home care offers “companion services,” which include light housekeeping, shopping and meal preparation, help with personal hygiene, providing a lift to appointments and assistance with hobbies or other leisure activities.
Some clients need skilled nursing care, which could include wound or catheter care or acting as an intermediary between the client, the client’s doctor and the family. “They can explain to the family what tests were ordered and why or help translate the doctor’s recommendations to the loved ones.” Cleansing Water by May-Dann home care staff can facilitate tele-medical appointments.
They can also help ease the transition to long-term care facilities. “They may start by working with the client at home; when it comes time for a move, they can help the client pack, then help them adjust to the new living arrangements,” Bailey said.
Bailey said that her staff can care for clients not only at home, but in long term care facilities or in the hospital as needed, if the client can benefit from private nursing care above what can be provided at the nursing home or hospital.
Bailey said that Cleansing Water by May-Dann home care partners with hospice agencies as well. “We work with Heartland Hospice, Capital Caring and Hospice of the Piedmont. We provide quality care to make sure the client is comfortable. We allow the family to have a break from caregiving, so they can just focus on spending quality time with their loved one.”
The Cleansing Water by May-Dann home care team provides an extra eye on the client when loved ones cannot be present; it’s a vital safeguard. “They are there to notice if something is wrong, then touch base with the nurse if they see something that needs attention,” said Bailey. “One of the most important things we do is remind clients to use their assistive device (walker, cane, etc.) to help stabilize them when walking,” which can help to prevent falls, she said.
Cleansing Water by May-Dann home care does not accept insurance unless the client has long-term care coverage. In those situations, Bailey said that the company can bill the long-term care insurance company, and the client will be reimbursed.
Another top employee at Cleansing Water by May-Dann home care, said Carvana, is CNA John Ferguson. “John is good at motivation. He is so positive and works with each client’s abilities. He will get clients up and moving, doing yard work or just outside and walking. And John is a Zumba superstar!”
Bailey agreed, “John has been able to lift clients out of a depressive state.”
“We provide a vital service,” said Carvana, “because we allow people to age in place, meeting people’s needs and preventing hospitalizations.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
