On Jan. 27 the Piedmont Environmental Council announced that in 2019 private landowners in its service area added 12,430 acres to conservation easements, including 1,617 acres in Fauquier County. PEC’s service area encompasses Fauquier, Albemarle, Clarke, Culpeper, Greene, Loudoun, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
According to PEC, 421,370 acres are now protected under conservation easements in the organization’s service area, about 20% of the total land area. PEC President Chris Miller said that the acreage of last year’s new easements was the largest annual total added since 2009.
“In our region and throughout the commonwealth, we are fortunate to have a history of state and local leaders who understand the critical value of open space and have implemented incentives and programs that assist landowners with the cost of donating conservation easements. The Piedmont Environmental Council is here and happy to educate and guide landowners through the process,” said Mike Kane, PEC’s director of land conservation.
A conservation easement is a voluntary legal arrangement in which a landowner agrees to give up future rights to commercial or residential development of that property in exchange for tax credits. Landowners can receive an income tax credit of up to 40% of the value of the land when property is protected under an easement, according to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.
PEC, a 501(c)(3) organization and an accredited land trust, was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Warrenton. The organization’s mission is to conserve “the natural resources, rural economy, history and beauty of the Virginia Piedmont.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.