IN BRIEFS: Community News

Hair-raising tours
The Fauquier History Museum at the Old Jail on Oct. 23 and 30 will take thrill seekers for a journey through Warrenton's history of terrifying occurrences, unexplainable happenings and scary paranormal sightings. Tours leave every 15 minutes beginning at 7 p.m.; the last tour begins at 8:30 p.m.
Guests are guided from the Old Jail in Warrenton throughout the town on a walking tour, where interpreters will tell chilling true tales of the spirits who haunt the buildings and byways.
Advance registration is required for the six timeslots available each night. Tickets are $15 per person and are available through Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/warrenton-ghost-walk-tours-tickets-169348147869?aff=erelpanelorg). This tour is not suitable for children under 12, and all children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Help! I have more squash than I have friends that I can give it to!
The Virginia Master Gardener Association education committee and Master Gardeners of Fauquier and Rappahannock counties are offering a presentation, “Preserving Your Bounty,” on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. on Zoom.
This is the final session in the “Growing Your Own Food Series.” The presenter, Becky Gartner, has a B.S. in Home Economics Education and a M.S. in Human Nutrition and Foods, both from Virginia Tech. In her presentation, Gartner will give an overview of food preservation methods, from drying to pressure cooking. She will also cover the different equipment and safety methods for each.
Gartner’s specialties are food safety, nutrition and food preservation. Currently at the Virginia Cooperative extension office in Rockingham County, she provides education programs for home food preservation, ServSafe manager certification, food safety and healthy living.
Little free library at Schoolhouse #18
The Little Free Library was dedicated on August 21 and continues to draw the attention of area children and families. The idea for the Library at Schoolhouse #18 in Marshall grew from the desire of the Masters Gardeners of Fauquier and Rappahannock Counties to share their love of the schoolhouse gardens and to highlight a movement to share books, bring people together and create communities of readers.
The gardens at Schoolhouse #18 offer a pleasant visit around the gardens, providing information on a variety of plants of interest to area gardeners. Master Gardeners tend to work in the gardens on Thursday mornings and are available to answer any questions visitors might have.
The library is a small replica of the Schoolhouse, constructed by Master Gardeners and painted by artist Alison Jackson. Jackson is a member of the Orlean Artist Collective, a group of local artists who give a percentage of their art sales to selected charities.
There are gardening and children’s books in the Little Free Library, and the selection is constantly changing. In addition, there are free children’s gift bags! Stop by Schoolhouse #18 to borrow or take a book selection from the Little Free Library and grab a gift bag. For more information contact: helpdesk@fc-mg.org, or 540-341-7950, Ext. 1.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Hosts Flu, COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
The Virginia Department of Health’s Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is hosting a flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Rappahannock Elementary School on Thursday, Sept. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m.
“Getting a flu vaccine is the single best way to protect against the flu and is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said RRHD Acting Health Director Colin Green. M.D., MPH. “Additional ways to prevent the flu are washing your hands frequently, covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and staying home if you do get sick, so you don’t spread the illness to others.” New CDC guidelines recommend continuing to wear a mask correctly, stay at least six feet from others outside of your household, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and wash your hands often.
This one-time, free clinic, located at 34 Schoolhouse Lane, will offer the flu vaccine to anyone age 3 and older and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 12 and older. Both vaccines can be given on the same day.
No appointments are needed, and walk-ups are welcomed. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.
Both the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine are offered at no cost to the patient, however, bring insurance card if have one.
Any individual who is sick or under isolation or quarantine must wait until after the isolation or quarantine period to receive the vaccine.
Go to vaccines.gov or text zip code to 438829 to find a nearby COVID vaccination site. Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.
New community of self advocates supports adults with disabilities
The Arc of North Central Virginia and Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services have partnered in support of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to form Community of Self-Advocates of North Central Virginia.
COSA supports adults ages 18-plus with IDD living in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock Counties. Challenging for people with IDD to form friendships, find employment and enjoy recreational activities, COSA aims to provide options for participants to connect with each other and the community.
Activities are currently offered virtually for safety, accessibility and to give members experience with technology skills to reduce isolation for people with IDD.
Community volunteers are needed to lead one-hour virtual events on topics related to their interests and/or areas of expertise. Representatives of local businesses are welcome. Demonstration ideas include: farm and/or domestic animals, healthy eating and wellness, exercise, travel experiences, trivia/game nights, virtual tours and crafts/hobbies.
Volunteers are welcome on a one-time or ongoing basis. More information is available at https://www.arcofncv.org/cosa. Families in need of technological support should contact The Arc of NCV.
Learn how to be a Girl Scout
Fauquier County girls, grades K through 12, with an adult, can have a free mini-Girl Scout experience on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Warrenton Community Center, 430 E. Shirley Ave. Girls may explore the program at booths with crafts, camp songs, photo booths, and even cookies.
Republican Headquarters
The Republican election headquarters for the 2021 election cycle is open at 20 Ashby St., right behind the Red Truck bakery and across the street from the Circuit Court clerk’s office. The hours of operations are Tuesday through Friday, 11a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This location is a one-stop shop to get candidate signs, literature and to secure candidate and patriotic gear (hats, shirts, flags, etc.). There are also voter registration forms and voter information, as well as people on hand to discuss Republican principles and the election of Republican candidates in November.
Sunset in the field
The Land Trust of Virginia is sponsoring a BBQ and bluegrass event on Sunday, Oct. 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oak Springs Farm, behind the “Brick House” at Oak Springs Farm, 8551 Oak Springs Road, Upperville.
Shaffers BBQ will provide the food and the bluegrass band, The Seldom Scene, will provide the music. Tickets are $65 per person for one BBQ ticket and two drink tickets. Old Bust Head Brewery will provide the beer and wine; there will also be a silent auction.
For tickets, call 540-687-8441 or visit www,landtrustva.org. No tickets will be sold at the gate and limited tickets are available.
Proceeds will benefit the Land Trust of Virginia’s mission of supporting open spaces, natural resources and cultural heritage.
Aging Together announces virtual conference for caregivers
Caring for a person who is living with dementia can be challenging for healthcare professionals or family caregivers. Aging Together is sponsoring a virtual 2-day virtual conference and exhibition, and the Piedmont Dementia Education committee, comprised of representatives from local agencies and volunteers, has planned the theme, “A Positive Approach to Dementia.” The conference will be held via Zoom on October 12 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It is made possible with support from Culpeper Wellness Foundation and the Virginia Geriatric Education Center.
The conference will include current subjects including resiliency, overcoming social isolation; Parkinson’s disease; grief and guilt; community resources; and optimizing body, mind and spirit. The keynote speaker, Melanie Bunn, is an advanced practice nurse and educator and will speak on dementia care.
The conference is free for family caregivers. The fee to attend for professional caregivers is $25 which includes two-day access to all programs and the exhibition hall. CEUs are also available for $35. The conference programs will be recorded and available after the event for anyone who has registered. There is also information on the website helping people who may not know how to use Zoom, the conference viewing platform.
Exhibitor fees are $50 per booth for two days. There is also limited opportunity for 12 event sponsors.
Anyone interested in participating as an attendee, exhibitor, or sponsor should go to Aging Together’s website or contact them at info@agingtogether.org.
Be the Change offers business classes for women
Be the Change Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission of empowering, strengthening and inspiring women, offers an all-virtual national series of 12 classes for women who want to start a business or build on an existing one. Taught by local professionals in their respective areas of expertise, each session starts with a local spotlight entrepreneur who shares their unique story and business tips.
WomenBizLaunch will be held in two-hour sessions via Zoom. Additional access and support are offered by the instructors, board members and program director throughout the 12-week program via a private Facebook group.
The classes are offered for $475. Enrollment for the Fall 2021 semester is open now! Class starts September 14, 2021.
Visit www.bethechangefoundation.us/apply. For additional information, contact Michelle Coe at bethechangefound@gmail.com.
ESL classes to begin this fall at Warrenton church
Beginning this fall, Warrenton Baptist Church will offer weekly English as a second language classes.
A fall session is set to begin Sept. 17 and continue through Dec. 10, with classes meeting every Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. Classes are being offered at three different levels of instruction, depending on students’ needs.
Those interested can register at the church, located at 123 Main St., on Aug. 30 and Sept. 3 from 7 to 9 p.m. All prospective students must register and take a fluency evaluation before beginning classes. The cost of registration, including the ESL textbook, is $40 per student. Payments must be made in cash.
For those in need of financial assistance, scholarships are available. There are also discounts for students with families. Childcare volunteers are available to take care of students’ children during class.
The church’s ESL director, Eileen DesLauriers, said that the main impetus for the ESL program was a demand for English lessons from the church’s Hispanic ministry. “Although there are several vibrant ESL programs in churches closer to the D.C. area, there are almost none in Fauquier County, and especially not in Warrenton,” DesLauriers said. “We see such a need in the community and want to help fill that gap.”
The church is also on the lookout for more volunteers to act as teachers, assistant teachers and childcare volunteers, said DesLauriers. With more volunteers, she said, the church might be able to offer a second weekly class on Mondays, from 6 to 8 p.m. Those interested can find out more on the church’s website: www.warrentonbaptistchurch.org; the direct link is: https://warrentonbaptistchurch.org/serve/ministries/esl-ministry-2/.
