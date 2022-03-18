Virginia Sheriff’s Institute scholarship program
The Virginia Sheriff's Institute is seeking applicants for the 2022-23 Scholarship Program. Students who live in Fauquier County are eligible if they attend a Virginia college or university.
When applying, contact Lora Mackie at the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, 540-422-8600, to discuss the required letter of recommendation. This is an opportunity for students pursuing a career in law enforcement and criminal justice.
Applications must be submitted online with all required information by May 1, 2022. For more details, visit Virginia Sheriffs' Institute (vasheriffsinstitute.org).
NAACP scholarships available to graduating Fauquier students
Mike Hammond, co-chair of Fauquier NAACP's Education Committee, has announced the launch of a scholarship fundraising campaign leading up to the end of the 2022 school year in May.
Scholarships are currently $500 each. They are awarded for academic achievement, good citizenship, leadership, service and participation in activities in and out of school. Scholarships are available to applicants attending accredited trade, vocational, and technical schools, community colleges or four-year colleges and universities. Minority applicants, applicants who face financial or personal hardships and those who are dedicated to improving their local communities are encouraged to apply.
To be eligible for a scholarship, a student must have a 2.5 grade point average and complete either the online or paper application process. For a paper application, contact the Education Committee at: NAACPFauquierCountyEducation@gmail.com, or high school counseling office. Applications must be received by March 25,
Donations to the scholarship fund are needed. Mail checks to: NAACP Fauquier County, PO Box 82, Bealeton VA 22712. Please note on your check: Scholarship Fund.
AWS announces scholarships
Amazon Web Services has announced the opening of the 2022 applications for the AWS InCommunities Scholarship Program, which offers grants to high school seniors in designated districts of Virginia who plan to pursue a STEM-related subject at a higher education institution. A total of $100,000 in scholarships in various areas of the country is open to students enrolling in courses such as electrical and electronic engineering, computer science, artificial intelligence, biochemistry, software engineering, physics, and much more.
Local high school seniors in Loudoun County, Prince William County, Fairfax County, City of Manassas, Fauquier County, and Culpeper County qualify and are being encouraged to apply for the available scholarships through the deadline of March 29, 2022.
The AWS InCommunities Program exists to make a positive impact through community-based programs, specifically in the regions where AWS builds and operates its global infrastructure. You can read more information about the AWS InCommunities Scholarship Program and the 2022 application process at learnmore.scholarshipsapply.org/awsincommunities/.
NPCF is offering scholarships
The Northen Piedmont Community Foundation NPCF is open for applications for student scholarships. Scholarships are available for Trades, Technical, 4 Year & Community Colleges. The application process begins with creating an account for yourself online and then completing the universal application. Upon completion of the universal application, you, the applicant, will see the list of scholarships for which you are eligible. Any supporting documents must be submitted no later than Sunday, March 20. Go to npcf.org and click on scholarships for more information.
NPCF is offering scholarships
The Northen Piedmont Community Foundation NPCF is open for applications for student scholarships. Scholarships are available for Trades, Technical, 4 Year & Community Colleges. The application process begins with creating an account for yourself online and then completing the universal application. Upon completion of the universal application, you, the applicant, will see the list of scholarships for which you are eligible. Any supporting documents must be submitted no later than Sunday, March 20. Go to npcf.org and click on scholarships for more information.
Local Environmental Business Shares Love of Books with FRESH
Resource Environmental Solutions. is a national environmental restoration company that provides environmental mitigation, stormwater management/water quality, climate adaptation and flood resiliency solutions. RES’ Warrenton office recently held a holiday book drive to benefit Fauquier Reaches for Excellence in School Health.
FRESH Reads increases literacy opportunities for children in schools and during community events throughout Fauquier County. FRESH provides free books for readers of all ages to motivate reading at home and encourage shared reading experiences with family members.
RES Office Coordinator Rebecca Bowman stated, “People loved the idea of a book drive and were excited to incorporate something they were passionate about while giving back to the community.” The event resulted in over 200 book donations, with one person alone donating 50!
FRESH Supervisor, Kristen McAuliffe remarked on the significance of this donation sharing, “The books that we provide to children through FRESH Reads are sourced entirely through donations. … We are thankful that RES chose to share their love of reading with kids in our community.”
Individuals or organizations interested in donating books to the FRESH Reads program should email freshfauquier@gmail.com.
Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties invites scholarship applications
The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier counties is now accepting scholarship applications. The Community Foundation serves as stewards for multiple scholarship funds, each with unique requirements that range from choice of study to specific high-school attendance to those seeking vocational career training.
The deadline to apply is April 1. The universal application form is available at https://communityfoundationlf.org/students/. Interested applicants can download the application form as well as a listing of all available scholarships and the unique requirements of each.
For more information email scholarships@communityfoundationlf.org or call (703) 779-3505 x1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.