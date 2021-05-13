IN BRIEF: Equestrian news

The show must go on – And you can go watch
The Upperville Colt and Horse Show returns after a year’s hiatus, June 7 to 13 at the historic showgrounds just east of Upperville at Salem and Grafton farms.
Spectators are being welcomed to attend the show this year and admission will be free.
Tickets are not required.
One gate will be used for entry, with temperatures taken and wristbands given out daily.
Classes run on both sides of U.S. Route 50 from 8:30 a.m. daily. Hunter classes are held in two arenas on the south side of the highway, jumpers in two arenas on the north side. Breeding classes and specialty classes will be held on the polo field on Saturday.
A $25,000 hunter derby is Saturday afternoon, with a $213,000 FEI**** jumper classic Sunday afternoon.
Details are at upperville.com.
Taste test on the trail at May 15 event
The Old Dominion Hounds will host a Whiskey and Beer Tasting ride this Saturday, May 15. The ride crosses Hungry Run, Big Woods and High Meadow properties between Orlean and Flint Hill, and includes sips from a dozen local distilleries and breweries. There is a special price for the ride only, with no tastings, for minors and drivers. Details are on the ODH Facebook page or at theolddominionhounds.com.
Crystal Crown judged series ride Sunday
The Crystal Crown judged pleasure ride series continues this Sunday, May 16, with an event hosted by the Sprout Therapeutic Riding Program at Oatlands south of Leesburg. The 10-mile trail will be dotted by judges scoring entries on typical trail horse tests – from opening and closing a gate to crossing a stream and more.
Other rides are slated July 10 from Camp Highroad near Middleburg, Sept. 11 at Bull Run Regional Park in Centreville and Sept. 26 at the Manassas National Battlefield Park.
Details are at crystalcrownseries.com.
Memorial Day show slated at Great Meadow
The Casanova Warrenton Pony Club will host a jumper show on Memorial Day Monday, May 31, at the Fleming Farm arena at Great Meadow near The Plains. Divisions run in two arenas, and classes are from poles to upper levels.
Email for a prize list: cwpcevents@gmail.com.
Local hunt recognized by State House
The Orange County Hounds, kenneled near The Plains, were recognized last week with a House of Delegates resolution – HR 309 – for dedication to conservation and protection of open space and farmland. OCH was established in Orange County, New York in 1900, and started hunting territory between The Plains, Marshall and Middleburg in 1905.
The club placed its 71-acre kennel property into conservation easement, joining landowners of more than 100,000 in Fauquier County preserving open, rural space in perpetuity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.