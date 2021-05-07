IN BRIEF: Equestrian news

Trail ride planned Sunday
The Old Dominion Hounds spring trail ride series continues this Sunday, May 9, at 9 a.m. from Hunter’s Rest near Flint Hill. The two-hour guided ride is at 9 a.m. with a potluck tailgate to follow. Find details on the ODH Facebook page.
ODH also hosts a Whiskey and Beer Tasting ride May 15. The ride crosses Hungry Run, Big Woods and High Meadow properties, and includes sips from a dozen local distilleries and breweries. There is a special price for the ride only, with no tastings. Details are at theolddominionhounds.com.
Twilight polo adds second arena
Twilight Polo at Great Meadow begins Saturday evenings in May, with arena play also being offered at Twilight’s new arena in Middleburg. Four national U.S. Polo Association tournaments are planned and tailgate spaces are on sale for both venues. Find more at twilightpolo.com.
Bull Run Hunt dressage show, history ride
The Bull Run Hunt hosts a schooling dressage show Saturday, May 15, with a guided, interpretive Civil War history ride scheduled May 23. Information on both is at bullrunhuntclub.com.
Prestige dressage set for May 16
Prestige Training in Nokesville will host a combined test and dressage show Sunday, May 16. Details are at striderpro.com/a/VBaJxTIHS0md7metx0Hj9Q.
Upperville upcoming
The Upperville Colt and Horse Show celebrates 168 years of history this year. The oldest horse show in the nation returns June 7 to 13 this year, with spectators possible, say organizers. The $25,000 USHJA International Hunter Derby is Saturday at 4 p.m., with the featured $213,300 FEI 4* Upperville Jumper Classic Sunday afternoon.
The charitable organization raises funds for the Churches of Upperville Outreach Program and other area charities. For complete schedules and up-to-the-minute spectator details, go to upperville.com.
Great Meadow International returns this summer
The Great Meadow International three-day event comes back to The Plains this summer, Aug. 19 to 22. Divisions are still being decided, but officials hope to open to socially distanced spectators like they were able to last summer. Get on the list for tickets and find out more at greatmeadowinternational.com.
Racing has an enormous economic impact on Virginia
According to a newly released study, Virginia’s thoroughbred industry generated an estimated economic impact of $542.1 million in the Commonwealth in 2019.
“What we’re finding is that jobs are coming back, horse racing related expenditures are up, and tax revenue to the state is increasing,” said Jeb Hannum, Virginia Equine Alliance executive director. “These are all very positive signs that the racing industry is moving in the right direction and benefiting the Commonwealth's agribusiness and related businesses. Racing was at a low point in 2014 after the closure of Colonial Downs. The General Assembly took a number of steps, most notably the passage of Historical Horse Racing machines in 2018, that provided the revenue to re-open the track and fund the revitalization of the industry. The study points to the enormous strides the industry has made since 2014."
Annual horse-related expenditures by Virginia horsemen were about $239.44 million in 2019, with state tax revenue $26.5 million. More than 5,000 jobs are supported by the racing and breeding industries.
"The industry is an important part of our agriculture economy, especially in rural parts of Virginia,” said Bettina Ring, Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry. “A successful horse industry means that more farms remain economically viable, which in turn makes it easier to maintain and conserve productive farmland.”
Apprentice announcer being sought for steeplechase
The Temple Gwathmey Steeplechase Foundation has launched a contest to discover new racing announcer talent for upcoming steeplechase seasons.
While the Virginia circuit’s stalwart race-caller Will O'Keefe said he does not have imminent plans to retire, he “does believe it is a good time to begin grooming a replacement.”
The legendary racecaller will mentor the winning candidate.
Applicants should send digital recordings to highlight their race calling ability. Candidates may use any race of their choosing, mute the original race call, and call the race with their own style in their recording.
The winning candidate will be offered a paid race calling position, to call some races and provide color commentary for the day. Pay will increase as responsibilities increase.
Second and third place applicants receive cash prizes.
Pairs of race callers are invited to submit an entry as a team.
Submit entries to: anorman@tgsteeplechasefoundation.org by May 7.
Sandstone show schedule released
Sandstone Farm in Millwood will host jumpers and combined test series through the year. Combined test dates are May 29, July 17, Aug. 7 and Sept. 11. Jumper shows are May 30, June 20, July 18, Aug. 8, Sept. 12 and Oct. 17. Details and entries are at sandstonefarm.com.
