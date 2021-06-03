IN BRIEF: Equestrian news

Hunt trail rides continue
The Old Dominion Hounds have an open trail ride Sunday, June 6, from Tanner Branch Farm near Orlean. The two-hour guided, slow-pace ride will be followed by a potluck lunch. Details and directions are on the ODH Facebook page.
The Piedmont Foxhounds host a summer trail series. The June 5 ride moves off from Bloomfield in Round Hill, the June 12 ride from Buttonwood near Middleburg, the June 19 ride from Welbourne near Middleburg and the June 26 ride from Corotoman near Upperville.
All rides begin at 9 a.m. Call the hunt monitor for more: (540) 592-7199.
Twilight Polo starts Saturday
Twilight Polo returns to Great Meadow Saturday, June 5, with evening arena matches starting at 6 p.m.
A new field series hosted by Virginia United Polo begins June 13 at Great Meadow.
Leesburg’s Morven Park hosts Saturday evening polo starting on July 17.
Find details on all three clubs on their respective Facebook pages.
Free for all – Upperville Horse Show
A special gift to local horse show fans, the June 7 to 13 Upperville Colt and Horse Show will be open and free to the public.
The 168th show is the oldest in the nation, founded in 1853.
Featured events include the $30,000 Upperville American Standard National grand prix Thursday evening; a $37,000 FEI CSI4* power and speed stakes Thursday afternoon; the $73,000 FEI4* Upperville Welcome Stakes Friday at 2 p.m.; the $25,000 USHJA International Hunter Derby Saturday at 4 p.m.; and the $213,300 FEI4* Upperville Jumper Classic Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Leadline classes, side-saddle and a Wall of Honor induction ceremony are in the main arena Saturday, with a Horses and Horsepower auto show planned Sunday.
The Upperville show was newly recognized as a “green horse show” for the group’s dedication to recycling, using a digital prize list, erosion control, local sourcing, composting and having the grounds in conservation easement. More is online at upperville.com.
Celebrate new Meetze Station Horse Park
After decades of planning and years of work, the public riding arena and riding trails are open at the new Meetze Station Park just east of old town Warrenton, across the street from the Central Sports Complex.
RideFauquier and the Fauquier Equestrian Forum will host an open house to celebrate completion of the extensive project at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. Everyone is invited to the free event featuring riding demonstrations, door prizes, a silent auction, Moo Thru ice cream, hiking on the horse trails and more.
Details are at ridefauquier.com.
Colonial Downs race schedule released
Colonial Downs racetrack in New Kent County will distribute more than $2.7 million during its seven-week thoroughbred meet July 19 to Sept. 1. The grade 3 Virginia Derby runs Aug. 31, with jump racing offered every Monday.
Live racing is on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with simulcast offered at the track and Colonial’s off-track network.
Parking and admission are free, and a number of handicapping seminars will be offered on live race days. Details are at colonialdowns.com.
