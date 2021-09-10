IN BRIEF: Education news

LFCC cybersecurity degree program achieves ABET accreditation
Lord Fairfax Community College has received Associate of Applied Science in Cybersecurity to accreditation by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology Computing Accreditation Commission. The accreditation is retroactive to Oct. 1, 2019, and remains in effect until 2026. It is the only community college program in Virginia to receive such accreditation.
LFCC has access to cybersecurity professors and practitioners who can help ensure that the program is offering students a quality learning experience. LFCC’s cybersecurity graduates are able to either immediately enter the workforce or transfer to a four-year university to attain their bachelor’s degree.
“Accreditation by ABET signifies that the cybersecurity program meets rigorous industry standards and produces graduates who are prepared to enter a critical technical field and lead the way in innovation and emerging technologies and anticipate the welfare and safety needs of the public,” said Dr. Melissa Stange, a program evaluator of cybersecurity at four-year institutions for ABET. “Students who graduate from an ABET-accredited program are also seen favorably by employers and other institutions of higher education.”
Learn more about LFCC’s cybersecurity program at lfcc.edu/cybersecurity. For more information about ABET, its member societies, and the accreditation criteria used to evaluate programs, visit www.abet.org.
