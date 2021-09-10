IN BRIEF: Education news

FCPS Announces AP scholars
At the end of school year 2020-2021, twenty-four Fauquier County Public Schools students were named AP Scholars with Distinction. These students earned an average of 3.5 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. AP exam scores are reported on a 5-point scale.
Thirteen FCPS students were named AP Scholars with Honor because they received an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. Receiving scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams, 61 FCPS students were designated AP Scholars. These three groups included high school students from Fauquier, Kettle Run and Liberty.
AP Capstone Diplomas were granted to: Emma K. Chesley from Fauquier High School; Eva M. Pastor, Emma L. Smith and Peter J. Tessier from Kettle Run High School. In addition, twenty-two AP Seminar and Research Certificates were awarded to Fauquier High School and Kettle Run Hugh School students who earned scores of 3 or higher in both AP Seminar and AP Research.
For the entire list of names of FCPS students who earned AP honors from The College Board, go to https://www.fcps1.org/cms/lib/VA01918647/Centricity/Domain/4/2021-2022%20School%20Year/Fauquier%20County%20Public%20Schools%20-%20AP%20Scholar%20List%20-%202021-2022.pdf.
Steve Payne, secondary English supervisor, said, “Students in the AP Seminar and Research sequence continue to excel on their assessments. The research, collaboration, and presentation skills developed by these new courses help make students future ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.