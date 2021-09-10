You have permission to edit this article.
IN BRIEF: Education news

High school or college students studying and reading together in library

FCPS Announces AP scholars

At the end of school year 2020-2021, twenty-four Fauquier County Public Schools students were named AP Scholars with Distinction. These students earned an average of 3.5 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. AP exam scores are reported on a 5-point scale.

Thirteen FCPS students were named AP Scholars with Honor because they received an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. Receiving scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams, 61 FCPS students were designated AP Scholars. These three groups included high school students from Fauquier, Kettle Run and Liberty.

AP Capstone Diplomas were granted to: Emma K. Chesley from Fauquier High School; Eva M. Pastor, Emma L. Smith and Peter J. Tessier from Kettle Run High School. In addition, twenty-two AP Seminar and Research Certificates were awarded to Fauquier High School and Kettle Run Hugh School students who earned scores of 3 or higher in both AP Seminar and AP Research.

For the entire list of names of FCPS students who earned AP honors from The College Board, go to https://www.fcps1.org/cms/lib/VA01918647/Centricity/Domain/4/2021-2022%20School%20Year/Fauquier%20County%20Public%20Schools%20-%20AP%20Scholar%20List%20-%202021-2022.pdf.

Steve Payne, secondary English supervisor, said, “Students in the AP Seminar and Research sequence continue to excel on their assessments. The research, collaboration, and presentation skills developed by these new courses help make students future ready.”

