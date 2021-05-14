IN BRIEF: Business News

Annual REALTOR® awards recognized 2020 winners virtually
The Greater Piedmont REALTORS® held its annual awards banquet, virtually, on Wednesday, April 14 to recognize the 2020 award winners. There were 61 award recipients recognized for their contributions to their clients, the community, and to the REALTOR® Association.
Dawn Arruda with RE/MAX Regency was named REALTOR® of the Year; Patti Brown with Century 21 New Millennium is Salesperson of the Year; Will Farley with Long & Foster is Sales Team of the Year; Chuck Cornwell with RE/MAX Regency is Broker of the Year; Fawn Deitsch with RE/MAX Regency is Rookie of the Year, and Christine Cornwell with EnTitle First is Affiliate of the Year.
Greater Piedmont President Becky Miller stated, ”Our 2020 award winners have shown their commitment to professionalism, dedication to their clients and contribution to our community. The pandemic served to highlight their innovation and perseverance. They should be extremely proud of their accomplishments.”
Greater Piedmont REALTORS® is a trade association representing 700 REALTORS® in Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock and Madison counties.
Virginia National Bankshares Corporation announces first quarter 2021 earnings
Virginia National Bankshares Corporation reported net income of $1.5 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which is a 7.2% increase compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
“We are pleased to post another strong first quarter and solid asset quality ratios,” said Glenn W. Rust, president and chief executive officer. “This was done in spite of incurring $278,000 in merger-related expenses. As we move forward following our merger with Fauquier Bankshares, Inc., this secure foundation will be key to future results.”
The bank’s response to COVID-19
Paycheck Protection Program – During 2020, Virginia National Bank assisted nonprofit organizations and local businesses by funding $86.9 million of Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loans, which were designed to provide economic relief to small businesses adversely impacted by COVID-19. During the first quarter of 2021, the bank funded an additional $36.2 million in PPP loans. The loans carry a 1% annual interest rate. As of March 31, 2021, 43% of the total dollars of PPP loans had been forgiven by the SBA, with $70.2 million outstanding. The company recognized $2.1 million in net PPP loan origination fees in 2020 and $548 thousand in the first quarter of 2021.
Loan Deferments – Also to assist customers whose businesses were impacted by COVID-19, the bank processed a total of $59.0 million in loan deferments since the beginning of the pandemic, of which $28.7 million, or 48.6%, were principal-only deferments; $20.0 million, or 33.9%, were principal and interest deferments; $8.6 million, or 14.5%, were government-guaranteed loans; and $1.8 million, or 3.0%, were student loans. As of March 31, $57.5 million in loan balances, or 97.4% of the total loan deferments approved, have returned to normal payment schedules and are now current, leaving a remaining balance of deferments of $1.5 million. Of this remaining balance, $1.2 million, or 77.3%, are 100% government-guaranteed loans for which the deferrals were approved by the United States Department of Agriculture; and $349 thousand, or 22.7%, are student loans, which are private student loans not subject to potential federal forgiveness. All organic loans have come out of deferment and are now current.
The first DAISY Team award recipient for 2021 at Fauquier Health is Registered Nurse Meghan Bonner
Nurses at Fauquier Health are being honored with The DAISY Team Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the efforts nurses perform every day. The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses has been adopted by health care facilities around the world to celebrate nurses for their extraordinary care and compassion.
The first DAISY Team award recipient for 2021 at Fauquier Health is Registered Nurse Meghan Bonner. The nomination that came in for Meghan consisted of a moment that she shared with a patient.
Christine Hart Kress, Fauquier Health’s chief nursing officer, said, “We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in the DAISY Award program. Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.”
Nancy Greene presents ‘Tap into Your CEO Power” May 19
The Fauquier Chamber Women’s Business Council hosts virtual event
The Fauquier Chamber Women’s Business Council celebrated a 10-year anniversary last year. Their goal is to help accelerate the advancement of women in business – whether they are employees or entrepreneurs, mid-level administrators or senior management.
Nancy D. Greene, Esquire, an employment lawyer in Fairfax will be the WBC’s first speaker this year. She has worked with start-ups and multi-million-dollar companies for more than 25 years. Her presentation will focus on essential tools you need to achieve your corporate vision.
“We decided to go all virtual this year,” said Chairman Priscilla Hottle, owner of Hottle and Associates, “and we’re excited about the lineup we have to offer…we’re in go-forward mode and Nancy’s presentation is one not to miss.”
The event is free and will be presented through Zoom on Wednesday, May 19, from noon to 1 p.m. Registration is required. All are invited to attend. Call 540.347.4414 or visit fauquierchamber.org to register.
A new feature will be the Women’s Business Council Coffee Break. Moderated by co-chair Anita Sherman of JustWrite, this will be a 30-minute, once a month, opportunity for a quick zoom conversation featuring local business experts. All are invited. The debut will be June 23. Check the Fauquier Chamber website for details.
For more information about the Women’s Business Council, contact Chairman Priscilla Hottle at phottle@hottleinsurance.com or 540-351-0862.
Newly named Petco Love invests in lifesaving work of Middleburg Humane Foundation
Grant of $1,000 will help save more pet lives in Fauquier and surrounding counties
Middleburg Humane Foundation announced a $1,000 grant investment from the newly named Petco Love to support their lifesaving work for animals in Fauquier and surrounding counties.
Petco Love, a nonprofit founded in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, has helped find homes for more than 6.5 million pets nationwide.
“Today Petco Love announces an investment in Middleburg Humane Foundation as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love.
“Petco Love’s investment comes at an opportune time,” said Rose Rogers, Middleburg Humane Foundation executive director. “We are hearing from more people in our community who can no longer afford food or veterinary care for their pets. This investment will help us continue to help these families by providing them free pet food or access to affordable veterinary care. This keeps more pets with their families and out of shelters.”
