IN BRIEF: Business news

Combined agencies hosting job fair at LFCC on Sept. 8 need employers
Fauquier Couty Department of Economic Development, LFCC/Workforce Solutions and Virginia Career Works will hold a job fair on Sept. 8, 4 to 7:30 p.m., at Lord Fairfax Community College, Fauquier campus.
Organizers are seeking employers who will have positions needing to be filled within 30-45 days of the event, and will engage in advertising efforts, such as sharing on social media.
Participation is free and all industries are welcome – construction to food service, and everything in between. To register, complete the form at: https://forms.office.com/r/ubWnShgHfG.
Job seekers are encouraged to save the date and attend the event on September 8th.
Any questions can be directed to Donna Comer: Dcomer@lfcc.edu or 540-351-1044.
Be the Change offers new format of business classes for women
Now in its fifth year, Be the Change Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission of empowering, strengthening and inspiring women, offers a series of 12 classes for women who want to start a business or build on an existing one.
WomenBizLaunch is a 12-week online entrepreneurship program that educates women on how to form a business and run it successfully or move to the next level in an existing business.
The two-hour class sessions will be held weekly to a nationwide audience, live via Zoom and recorded in case the time or date is not convenient. Sessions begin with an “Entrepreneurial Spotlight,” where short stories are shared by small business owners hoping to empower and inspire participants as they begin this new journey.
“We want our participants to be inspired and empowered not only for their own growth but to support others as they grow and truly Be the Change,” said founder Marianne Clyde.
This 12-week class costs $475. Enrollment for the fall 2021 semester is open now. The first session starts Sept.14.
Visit www.bethechangefoundation.us/apply. For additional information, contact Michelle Coe at bethechangefound@gmail.com.
Oak View National Bank announces 2021 second quarter results
Oak View National Bank reported net income of $215,600 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income of $673,600 for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 68.0%.
Basic and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2021 were $0.07 compared to $0.23 per share in the second quarter of 2020. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $980,500, compared to $860,100 for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021, were $0.34 compared to $0.30 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Total assets were $313.7 million on June 30, 2021, an increase of $14.1 million and $29.6 million compared to March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. Total deposits increased to $270.2 million on June 30, 2021, compared to $254.3 million on March 31, 2021, and $239.9 million on December 31, 2020.
Michael Ewing, vice chairman of the board and CEO said, “ … During the period we converted to a new data processing system, purchased property for future branch expansion, increased our employee base and began working on an enhanced organization structure, all of which will provide growth opportunities for our future. …"
