Two more properties are being offered for data center development in Warrenton. If they were built out to their marketed potential they could create 1.2 million more square feet of data center space inside the town’s boundaries – more than five times the 220,000 square feet already proposed for an Amazon data center off Blackwell Road.
The two properties are owned by David Dobson of Rixeyville, or his company Premium Business Parks International LLC. One, with 21.7 acres, is located just across the U.S. 17 spur from the 42-acre site recently purchased by Amazon Data Services.
On Aug. 10, 2021, Dobson appeared before the Warrenton Town Council at it was preparing to pass a zoning text amendment that would allow data centers in industrial zones with a special use permit. The amendment had originally been written for sites of more than 25 acres, but Dobson successfully petitioned the council to reduce the limit to 20 acres so his property could quality for data center use too. At the time, he said Amazon might be interested expanding onto his property, or the property might be put to government use.
Recently he began marketing that property and another one of 37.5 acres on the south end of town where the now-closed Sivaco wire factory is located. Both sites are zoned industrial so could be used for data centers. Dobson’s real estate agent, Ben Mann of Cushman Wakefield, said his company’s capital markets team uses various means to put the property in front of their list of general investors and other potential customers. Mann declined to say what price his client was seeking.
For the marketing effort, Dobson had notional site plans drawn up: The one for the U.S. 17 site depicts two two-story data center buildings with a total of 583,700 square feet of floor space and another 112,700 square feet for generators. The drawing for the wire factory site, at 615 Falmouth Street, depicts six data center buildings totaling more than 700,000 square feet and an additional office building of 48,000.
The U.S. 17 location is called the Dobson Blackwell Road Data Center Site and the one on Falmouth Street is named the Warrenton Interchange Data Center Technology Park.
Town administration emails obtained by the Piedmont Environmental Council through a Freedom of Information Act request indicate that Amazon had considered the Falmouth Street location when it was looking for a site in Warrenton, but the fiber optic cable available at that site was not optimal for Amazon’s needs.
Amazon has submitted an application for a special use permit, which is required to operate a data center in the industrial zone where its newly purchased property is located. The application is currently under review; once finalized it will go to the planning commission and if approved, to the town council.
While data centers have their detractors, some jurisdictions find them attractive because of the tax revenue they generate. According to estimates made last summer, Amazon’s tax contributions based on the equipment it plans to install at its new location would be $4.6 million for the town and $10.6 million for the county over five years.
It will also pay taxes on its land. Before Amazon bought the 41.7-acre property last September, the land was assessed at $3.3 million. But after Amazon paid $39.7 million for the parcel, its assessment jumped to $31.3 million, so its annual real estate taxes are calculated at $282,480 for the county and $12,513 for the town. Dobson’s 21.7-acre parcel off U.S. 17 is currently assessed at $980,000, and the properties that make up the Falmouth Street site are assessed at nearly $3.4 million. But the assessments could jump if the properties are sold and higher prices are paid. It is not unusual for data centers to pay $1 million an acre or more for land in Northern Virginia.
