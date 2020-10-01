Just Neighbors, a non-profit immigration legal services provider, is expanding its services with the opening of a new office in Warrenton on Nov. 2. The new office is located at 34 Beckham Street, in space donated by St. James’ Episcopal Church, according to a press release from Just Neighbors. The opening of the new office will enable Just Neighbors to assist clients who need help navigating the legal immigration process in areas outside Northern Virginia, said the release.
“From this new location, we will be able serve a growing population of immigrants and refugees living in the Shenandoah Valley, Eastern Shore and Northern Virginia regions,” said Just Neighbors Executive Director Erin McKenney in the release. “The need is great, and the legal immigration path has become even more challenging.”
Just Neighbors’ 14 attorneys and staff provide immigration legal assistance to immigrants and refugees throughout Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia, with funding from donations and grants.
To help finance operations at the new Warrenton location, a drive-through fundraising event will be held Oct. 3 at Moon Hold Farm in Marshall, from 3 to 5 p.m. The fundraiser will feature safely distanced information and food vendor stations as well as plenty of space for families to picnic, said the press release.
More information about the event may be found at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/just-neighbors-comes-to-fauquier-drive-thru-fundraiser-tickets-118975028513.
Just Neighbors was founded in 1996 by pastors and attorneys of the United Methodist Church to develop a practical response to the legal challenges that low-income immigrants face in the United States, said the press release. Its founders recognized the need to assist immigrants of all faiths and nationalities with compassion and hospitality.
Since its inception, said the press release, “Just Neighbors has partnered with hundreds of nonprofit organizations, community volunteers, local faith-based groups and pro bono lawyers to provide services to immigrants and educate the community about current immigration laws and policies.”
