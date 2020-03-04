Wade Kartchner, M.D., M.P.H., health director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District with the Virginia Department of Health, said that prevention is the first step in dealing with a potential pandemic like the one threatened by the latest coronavirus, known as COVID-19.
“But we can’t quarantine our way out of anything,” he said. “Borders are porous, germs are going to get through. We have slowed it, certainly.”
He said that when sustained local transmissions start happening, that signals a different phase in the fight: mitigation.
Mitigation includes NPI, or non-pharmaceutical interventions. “We already do this, with the flu: If you are sick, stay home; cover your cough; wash your hands. If you’ve been exposed, stay home.”
Kartchner said that face masks can be effective in preventing the coronavirus, but only if the mask is worn by someone with the disease. “It hasn’t been shown that a face mask worn by someone who is not sick can prevent transmission from someone who is. For healthy people to wear face masks is not helpful.”
He points out though, that the exception is in health care settings, where health care workers have specialized face masks that have been fit-tested.
The public health expert said that in the mitigation phase, school closures may be appropriate, companies should encourage employees to telework when possible, and decreasing public gatherings can be successful.
He added that the current version of the coronavirus “hangs around on doorknobs” and other surfaces, so thorough cleaning of those areas is called for. Residents can check cleaning supply labels for products that tackle the cold and flu virus.
The third phase of a pandemic is treatment. Kartchner said, “Currently there is no treatment for the coronavirus. Tamiflu, which can shorten influenza symptoms, has no efficacy against this coronavirus.”
Kartchner said that a handful of companies are working around the clock, but a vaccine is months away at best. When an effective treatment or vaccine is available, he said, “the drug could be distributed very quickly.” The VDH practices mass distributions every year. Kartchner said that if necessary, every person in the health district could be reached within 72 hours.
He said, “We are still in the prevention stage, looking toward mitigation,” but it’s best to overprepare. “The same things we do to protect against the flu will be effective here. There is no evidence it spreads more easily than the flu.”
Protecting students
The Fauquier County school division will be following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control, “and will collaborate with local health officials,” according to school division spokeswoman Tara Helkowski.
In addition, Helkowski reported that David Graham, executive director for administration and planning for the Fauquier County Schools, scheduled a “deep clean” of all buildings on Tuesday, while students were out of the buildings during Democratic presidential primary voting.
While the public version of the schools’ Crisis and Emergency Preparedness brochure does not include a plan for pandemic, Helkowski said, “Our crisis management plan is not public, but it is much more comprehensive and does address health emergencies.”
In an “Update on Coronavirus (COVID-19)” on the FCPS website, it says, “At this time, there are no cases of the virus in Virginia, and the CDC has reported that ‘the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is considered low.’ FCPS has a collaborative team that is updating plans for operational and instructional support should this virus impact our community.
“Out of an abundance of caution, FCPS recommends families and staff also begin planning for a potential disruption to school operations. Similar to a weather day cancellation, families should consider child care plans in the event schools need to close.”
The website goes on to share VDH advice for preventing the spread of flu-like illnesses, and adds, “FCPS works with schools to ensure proper cleaning supplies are available and that school custodians are cleaning frequently touched surfaces.”
The web page concludes with, “At this time, FCPS does not have any overseas trips planned to countries impacted by the virus outbreak. However, we will continue to monitor this evolving situation closely, and the possibility of cancellation of planned travel exists.”
Fauquier Hospital
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital, said, “We are working closely with the Fauquier County Health Department and following guidance from the CDC to ensure our hospital is prepared with the appropriate plans to detect, protect and respond should anyone in our community contract or be exposed to the novel coronavirus.
“While we have not treated any patients with this virus at our hospital to date, and there have been no confirmed cases in Virginia, Fauquier Health has taken the following measures to prepare, out of an abundance of caution, in accordance with CDC guidelines:
Personal protective equipment is available, including face masks and eye protection, for example.
Hand hygiene products are easily accessible at main entrances in the hospital.
Education signage has been placed near the main entrances for patients and visitors.
“… All of the above are standard operating protocols that are in place to help ensure the health and well-being of everyone who enters our hospital.”
She added, “We want to assure our community that our providers and clinical teams are well-trained and prepared to manage outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the coronavirus. Especially this time of year, we are continuing to stay sharply focused on efforts to educate patients, visitors and the community about the more immediate risk of spreading the flu.”
VDH’s Kartchner said that concern about the coronavirus is expected and appropriate. “People are more worried about the unknown. We don’t know its incubation period or how long it lasts, we don’t know how serious it is for the larger population. We need to expect more disruption from the coronavirus this year than there will be in the future because it’s new.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.