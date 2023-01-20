The Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce, Virginia had no choice but to euthanize an adult bald eagle that was found on the ground in an open field in The Plains early in January. The eagle was badly injured and was suffering from severe lead poisoning, according to experts at the wildlife center.
“This bird was suffering, would not have survived long in the wild, and there was no treatment option that would have given this patient a good quality of life, in captivity or the wild,” said Annie Bradfield, executive director of the wildlife center. “Euthanasia is always a hard decision for us to make, but often it is the kinder option. We are glad we could make this eagle's end a peaceful one.”
After receiving a report of a possibly injured eagle, Jessica Andersen, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center’s rehabilitation manager, went to contain and transport the bird. “Only in rare instances do we send a staff member out to rescue an animal. Typically, we rely on the finder or animal control officers to contain a patient and bring it to us. However, eagles can be dangerous to handle and there were no other resources available,” said Bradfield.
The eagle was relatively quiet, an indication that the bird was ill or injured. That worry was confirmed when the eagle's intake exam revealed an old fracture to the right femur, where the leg had healed at a nearly 90-degree angle. “Combined with the degree of emaciation and dehydration noted, it was likely they had been suffering with this injury for quite some time. Based on radiographic appearance, our vet team suspects the fracture occurred at least three to four weeks ago,” said Bradfield.
The eagle was also suffering from extremely elevated blood lead levels, said Bradfield. “With the severe leg injury preventing them from catching prey, this eagle likely found it easier to scavenge, as many do. Hunting season often correlates to an increase in the number of patients we see with lead toxicity; we suspect this bird may have repeatedly scavenged gut piles or carcasses containing lead ammunition for the levels to be so dramatic. It's hard to know which came first—the injury or the poisoning.”
Bradfield pointed out that when hunters use alternative ammunition, it helps to prevent suffering in eagles, vultures, opossums, numerous other scavenging species and even people. “Non-lead ammunition has come a long way in both price and efficacy, so we urge all hunters out there to make the transition and help save wildlife,” she said.
Bradfield said that The Plains eagle was the second one admitted to the wildlife center during the first week of January. The other had been hit by a car in Fauquier County and did not survive.
