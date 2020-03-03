Ignite Fauquier is an alliance of entrepreneurs that helps small business owners “fire up” their businesses. The monthly meeting, on the second Wednesday of every month, provides an opportunity for businesses to get together and compare notes.
In addition to networking, each month an entrepreneur poses one of his or her businesses challenges and attendees offer possible solutions. The idea is to assist the presenter in improving business practices while giving the participants an insight into the challenges a business may face.
For the March 11 meeting, Ignite Fauquier will meet at the PATH Foundation Building at 312 Walker Drive in the Fauquier A Room on the second floor. Networking connections can be made at 8:30 a.m. and the program is from 9 to 10 a.m. All meetings are free; there is no dues requirement.
Renee Younes may be contacted for more information, 540-216-7100, ryounes@gmu.edu.
