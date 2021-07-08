‘I’M REALLY PROUD OF THESE GUYS’: Fauquier boys lacrosse loses thrilling state semi to Dominion, 13-10

Bidding to make the Class 4 state final for the first time, the Fauquier boys lacrosse team played a tough, gritty, fast-paced and energetic game, but lost on the road in the state semifinals to Dominion 13-10.
The June 22 contest was played with a physicality to be expected in a win-or-go-home game, and tight.
“It was our best game of the year and a really well-played game by both teams,” said FHS coach J.B. Tippett. “It was a really good team on the other side there, they’re really well-coached and we just came up a little bit short.”
Dominion went on to defeat E.C. Glass 11-10 in last Saturday’s state championship. Fauquier finished 10-2 with its only losses to Dominion and Battlefield, which finished as Class 6 runnerup.
The Falcons opened impressively as two goals from star attacker Rielan Pura on man-up plays, along with two more from Region Player of the Year Shane O’Hara gave Fauquier a 4-3 lead after one quarter.
O’Hara, who’ll play at Vassar College (N.Y.) converted two great goals early, forcing Dominion to tighter defending, which ultimately slowed the talented Falcon attack late the game when it counted.
Pura finished the game with a team-high three goals, while O’Hara and midfielder Wyatt Croson had two each. Reece Kuhns, Tyler Cadle, and Ben Bell added one goal apiece.
Dominion led 7-6 at halftime and put pressure on the Falcons in the third quarter by controlling possession. In addition, excellent goalie play from Dominion’s Justin Mann made it difficult for Fauquier to score. Reece Kuhns tallied one goal for the Falcons, but Dominion struck three times to take a decisive lead of 10-7 heading into the fourth.
With the game still in doubt, Falcon face-off man Ben Bell gave the Falcons the inspiration by winning the ball on a faceoff and determinedly sprinting past the Dominion defenders to score and give the Falcons a fighting chance in the closing minutes.
But the Titans held on thanks to sophomore stars Gavin Burke and Henry Fleckner, who scored five and three goals, respectively. Carson Schubert scored two, with Jake Bochenek, Anthony Langone, and William Wajsgras adding one each.
It was still a high-water mark for a memorable Falcon team, who made their first state semifinal appearance to go with their first region title.
“This team has come a long way from where we were just a couple years ago,” said Tippett. “I’m really proud of these guys. We’re continuing to build and grow, but I think we’ve got good things on the horizon. It stings, but this will give us the drive for next year.”
