Headlines were made last month when football was banned this fall by the Virginia High School League.
Also cut out and moved to a window from Feb. 15-May 1 were volleyball, field hockey, cross country, golf, competition and sideline cheerleading, which account for more total athletes.
While most football coaches say they will continue to train and keep their players motivated, some volleyball coaches worry that they may not get their athletes back.
"There may be people who want to focus on (preparing for) a spring sport," said Fauquier High volleyball coach Diana Story. "There are so many variables to this. There are going to be things we will have to change...when and how.”
The summer has always allowed fall coaches the unique ability to conduct preseason conditioning and skill exercises over six weeks or more. Now, many players will be coming from basketball, swimming, winter track and wrestling seasons.
Kettle Run volleyball coach Mike Howard said he’s worried about a player being hurt coming off a winter sport, since those are still planned for December. He also cited the possibility of insufficient time for players to be fit due to the lack of preseason work, especially with only two weeks before the first game.
“This will be a big adjustment for me," Howard admitted. "It will be harder to get to know the players the way you can in the summer."
Howard said he uses the summer to focus on team concepts. Now, he has only 14 days for tryouts, conditioning and installing the system.
Weather could be more of a larger factor than usual for field hockey, cross country and football. Many of the area's largest snowfalls have come in mid to late February, so a large snow could leave the fields unusable for a week or more.
"I'd prefer playing in the cold than the heat," Fauquier hockey coach Brooke Settle said, pointing to many years when preseason practices and even games were canceled or postponed by high heat warnings.
"In cold, you can wrap yourself up. When it's that hot, there's not much you can do," she said. She laughed about an assistant coach saying “long underwear” might play a role.
Kettle Run field hockey coach Beth Todd sees chilly weather as a wild card.
"I actually like a little bit of chaos," she said. "The athletes will always remember that year they played in the winter," she said, recalling an all-state selection game in the snow when she was in high school. "The ball hurt to hit, but it was so fun."
Liberty field hockey coach Katie Norman says her veteran squad will be ready to play after the long break.
"I really think we’ll make anything work. They’ll have a new perspective, a new appreciation for sports," said Norman, whose squad had a breakout 18-win year in 2019 and went to states for the first time since 2005.
She stressed 75 percent of her girls had their 2020 spring seasons canceled by the pandemic, and they are hungry. "Our team is ready for whatever is thrown at us," Norman said.
Kettle Run’s Todd agreed. “The hurdle will only make us stronger and appreciate the time we have together more. Sometimes it takes deprivation for us to appreciate all that we have."
