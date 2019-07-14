You have the power within you, right this very moment, to stop the insanity and madness in your life and choose happiness, joy and peace. The ability to change your body, your life story, even your mind begins with these three easy steps of consistent determination. We all know new habits, or letting go of old habits, takes focus, repetition and desire to truly want to feel better, right? Well, what are you waiting for? Let’s dive in and get these fireworks going:
- Get grateful daily: Having what’s known as an attitude of gratitude many times a day can shift your mood, the energy of others in your life and is one of your super powers. Instead of looking at what you don’t have, be thankful for each and every body part, each and every story that is woven into your heart and soul and your life as a whole. Start with small lists and work up to this present moment. Even hard stuff has the gift of a lesson somewhere.
- Breathe deeper: as I’ve mentioned in earlier articles, your breath is your free medicine! Right now, inhale from deep below your navel, inflate your belly like a balloon. Feel your ribcage expand all around you, then your collar bone extends ever so slightly from left to right. As you exhale, free up the jaw and let out a sigh. Go ahead … it’s called a sigh of relief, right? You will feel free, one breath at a time.
- Be brave. Going through life’s difficulties allows us to feel human. Finding courage taps in to allowing the feelings of the heart and persevering through to the other side. Instead of running away or hiding your head in the sand, go back to steps one and two and these will help to withstand those challenging moments that life dishes out.
Remembering you are not alone in challenging times is comforting and helpful to allow growth. Knowing there is suffering in life but that there is also a way through is encouraging. You can wallow in the pain, misery, insanity over and over, or you can use these three easy steps to bring some light to your life right this very moment.
If there is a situation in your life story that needs some change or a super hero to get you through, take a deep breath right now and know it is in your hands, together with some faith, depending on your background.
Don’t blame those around you and get caught up in pointing the finger or looking to someone else to fix you. You are the superhero and your health, inside and out, need to know that right now. Be responsible for your own joy and soar to new heights of happiness. Use these three steps whether you are in an unhealthy relationship, or a diagnosis you have been given: use these three steps whether you feel you need to change your job or re-shape your body. Be patient and know you will get through.
Be the booming firecracker and shine bright!
Monica Fernandi is a yoga/fitness instructor and personal trainer. Visit her website at www.monicafernandi.comto read past blogs and testimonials and even jump into her exercise video library. You can also find her on social media at Monica Fernandi/GrowStrengthWithin for positive and uplifting wisdom.
