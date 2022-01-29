 Skip to main content
House GOP blocks bill that would have banned police from falsifying documents in interrogations

Virginia capitol in Richmond

The Virginia Capitol building

 Conor Lobb./Capital News Service

Courtesy of Virginia Mercury

Republicans in the Virginia House of Delegates voted down a bill Friday that would have made it illegal for police to forge documents to use in interrogations.

The legislation, proposed by Del. Jackie Glass, D-Norfolk, was inspired by revelations that in at least five interrogations police in Virginia Beach had shown suspects fake DNA reports on Virginia Department of Forensic Science letterhead.

“This bill is necessary to protect the integrity of our convictions,” Glass told the House subcommittee tasked with reviewing the bill.

Republicans, who hold a majority in the chamber, noted that police have long been allowed to lie to suspects during interrogations. They said that should include fake documents.

“How many times has this been used to find out about a murder, find out about a rape?” said Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick.

Prosecutors who testified were also divided on the bill. “We agree the Constitution allows the police to lie to people and sometimes this is a necessary investigative tool,” said Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “But forging documents goes too far.”

Madison County Commonwealth’s Attorney Clarissa Berry countered that the issue is already addressed by existing case law. “Whether or not a confession is coerced is a matter for the trial court to take up,” she said.

The legislation failed on a party-line vote, with Democrats supporting and Republicans opposing.

