In one of the more modern meeting rooms at the more than 200-year-old State Capitol, 22 lawmakers gather on Mondays to confront increasing cybersecurity threats.
This session the House Committee on Communications, Technology and Innovation will consider a variety of issues, including managing data in an increasingly digital world, regulating devices for children in schools and enabling consumers with the right to access their data and determine if it has been sold to a data broker.
The committee will also hear proposals on a range of cybersecurity issues. These include:
- House Bill 322, which seeks to create a cybersecurity advisory council.
- HB 524 aims to create a volunteer group of tech industry professionals to help localities and school divisions address information technology and cybersecurity issues.
- HB 954 requires businesses to take reasonable steps to dispose of customer records when the company no longer needs those documents.
The committee leadership has a host of expertise in technology and cybersecurity. The chair, Del. Cliff Hayes Jr., D-Chesapeake, spent more than 25 years working in the cybersecurity field, including time as the director of information technology for the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office. Hayes said he was optimistic about Virginia’s future in cybersecurity, but did not understate the risks.
“Anywhere in the world is at a high risk in this day and age,” Hayes said. “We have to make sure we do everything we can to protect our infrastructure and those devices that are connected to it.”
Vice Chair Del. Hala Ayala, D-Woodbridge, spent more than 15 years working as a cybersecurity specialist for the Department of Homeland Security. She said the committee will work with the federal government to prevent cyber attacks from hostile foreign adversaries.
When it comes to cybersecurity, Virginians have reason to be concerned. Some of the biggest companies in the world – like Amazon -- store data in the state. Seventy percent of the world’s daily internet traffic is routed through Loudoun County, according to Loudoun’s department of economic development. Since 2010, Microsoft continues to expand its data center operations in Mecklenburg County. Facebook recently opened a 1 million square foot data center in Henrico, with plans to add another 1.5 million square feet.
Hayes said the committee members plan to be proactive when it comes to dealing with the increasing cybersecurity threats.
“Historically, most of the cyber, artificial intelligence, unmanned systems and all of those types of issues were referred to other committees for some reason,” he said. “But now, those bills are going to be coming to this committee and we have an abundance of expertise in this area.”
Virginia’s cyber investments aren’t invulnerable. “We’re trying to take steps at the federal level to strengthen our security infrastructure,” Ayala said.
At the state level, Ayala said the committee plans to protect consumers against potential breaches and advocate for consumer privacy.
“You’ll see a lot of privacy legislation come out,” she said. “We want to strengthen consumer data and protection.”
Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, said the key to protecting Virginians against cybersecurity threats will be education.
“It’s critical that we continue to train young people so we have the workforce and workforce skills to be able to help companies,” Byron said.
