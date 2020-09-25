Blue Ridge Hunt Point-to-Point
Virginia-bred River Deep gets deserved congratulations from rider Gerard Galligan for his late move, resulting in easy victory in the Woodley Cup at Saturday's Blue Ridge Hunt Point-to-Point. The 6-year-old son of Arch is trained in Middleburg by former champion amateur jockey Speedy Smithwick.
The Blue Ridge event was the fourth steeplechase program held in the nation since the COVID-19 shutdown in March. Every one of the meets has been held in Virginia, with organizers offering a variety of pandemic management guidelines -- from limited “sponsor” tailgate parking like Old Dominion last week, to “owners and horsemen only” as at Blue Ridge, to no spectators at all, like Middleburg Spring and Virginia Gold Cup in June.
Foxfield in Charlottesville runs Oct. 4, Virginia Fall Oct. 11 and International Gold Cup Oct. 24, all playing to an empty house, but with an extensive free livestream program televising all the races. See centralentryoffice.com for complete Blue Ridge results, more photos and livestream details.
Thoroughbred futurity held at Warrenton showgrounds
A 2019 Causin Commotion colt earned the nod as grand champion in the Virginia Yearling Futurity last week at the Warrenton Horse Show grounds.
Knockgriffin Farm’s Virginia-certified colt won the Virginia Breeders Fund event for owner-breeders Jim and Katie Fitzgerald of Marshall. The dark bay was sired by Mineshaft’s son Unified.
Morgan’s Ford Farm’s 2019 Animal Kingdom-Smart Believer was top filly.
Althea Richards’ 2019 Darting colt won the Virginia-bred division and got the nod as Best Turned Out.
The judge for this year’s futurity was Rick Abbott, a longtime Pennsylvania bloodstock agent and sales consignor.
USPA Chairman’s Cup underway
The U.S. Polo Association National Arena Chairman’s Cup started Friday at Great Meadow in The Plains. The $30,000 round-robin tournament for nine to 12 goal teams concludes with the championship finals on Oct. 3. Some sponsor tailgate parking spaces are available for purchase.
Details are at greatmeadowpoloclub.com.
Trail ride slated Sept. 27
A benefit ride for the Orlean Community Trail System is slated Sept. 27 at Hungry Run Farm near Flint Hill. Hikers are also welcome to take to the trail that leads through the adjacent Big Woods property and down to the Rappahannock River.
Sign up or find more details by emailing sherry.york@gmail.com.
St. Francis Day event Oct. 4
In a year when folks can use all the help they can get, an interfaith blessing of the animals to celebrate St. Francis Day – patron saint of the animals – is set for Oct. 4 at the National Sporting Library in Middleburg. Pet owners young and old are invited to bring their animals – safely crated or leashed, for an individual blessing by local clergy. Blessings will be drive-through on the library grounds, or virtual via a Zoom session.
Go to nationalsporting.org for more about the free event.
Virginia championship Oct. 18
The 2020 Virginia Field Hunter Championships will be hosted by the Bull Run Hunt at Locust Hill Farm south of Culpeper starting at 11 a.m. on Oct. 18.
All masters of recognized Virginia foxhunt clubs can send up to two subscribers to represent their hunt in the three-phase competition – mock hunt, hack class and handy-hunter course.
The mock hunt will be led by a Bull Run member in honor of Pam Cibula, last year's champion who died from a horse accident earlier this month.
Socially distance spectators are welcome to attend. More is at bullrunhuntclub.com.
