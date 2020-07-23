Spring series turns to summer
The Keswick Hunt will host a hunter pace competition Aug. 8 near their kennels in Orange County. The Farmington Hunt held a pairs event last weekend, and other clubs plan to have hunter paces in August and September. More details are at bullrunhunt.com.
Special regulations for the sidelines, but polo field play has barely slowed
Great Meadow Polo joins Beverly Polo, Foxlease, Morningside, the Nash Tigers, Willow Run, Kingland and others in hosting club and league play on local polo fields. Most games are free, with spectators limited, but find exact viewing regulations on each group’s Facebook page.
Virginia ‘spring’ racing carries the steeplechase season so far
The National Steeplechase Association announced that coverage of the 100th Middleburg Spring Races June 13 and the 95th Virginia Gold Cup June 27 drew thousands of viewers from across the world.
Two livestream shows on the NSA Network featured full coverage, historical content features, interviews with racing insiders, drone footage and behind-the-scenes profiles.
NSA president Al Griffin said he’s thrilled with the results. “The NSA, Middleburg and the Virginia Gold Cup worked tirelessly this month to produce a world-class livestream for not only racing fans but sports fans across the globe,” said the Warrenton orthodontist. “We are proud of the way the organization had to shift to online viewing from a traditionally spectator-viewed event.”
The livestream saw 70 percent growth of viewers between Middleburg Spring and Gold Cup. Social media presence increased 500 percent compared to the 2019 spring season.
The two Virginia meets hosted 21 races combined for purse money to help horsemen through the COVID-19 crisis. View archived races at nationalsteeplechase.com.
Racing returns to New Kent next week
The 2020 Colonial Downs race meet starts Monday, July 27 at the New Kent County course.
This year’s 18-day meet runs Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, with first post at 5:30 p.m.
Racing continues through Sept. 2. All races are aired on the TVG Network.
Under conditions established in Virginia’s Phase 3 reopening plan, which allows for outdoor venues to host up to 1,000 spectators, social distancing will be enforced and masks will be required inside.
“With the advancement into Phase 3 of Virginia’s reopening plan, and guidance from state and local health authorities, we are anxious to offer this year’s race meeting with limited spectators in a safe and healthful fashion,” said John Marshall, Colonial Downs’ vice-president of operations.
Response from horsemen has been strong nationwide, with more than 800 stall applications. The stable area opened Monday.
Meet details are at colonialdowns.com.
