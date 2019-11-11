This Veteran’s Day, Hero’s Bridge is proud to announce the launch of a new portrait project and traveling exhibit. These portraits will capture the contrasting image of our regional veterans beside their military portraits or branch memorabilia.
Portraits will be shared via social media and the Hero’s Bridge website. In summer 2020, Hero’s Bridge will commence a traveling exhibit of portraits to galleries throughout the service area of Hero’s Bridge and will include details of the veteran’s service.
“We are excited to recognize our area veterans who have served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War in this unique way,” said Molly Brooks, Hero’s Bridge, co-founder. “The contrasting images of their youthful military portrait and today’s image evokes a powerful and emotional message. We value, recognize and express our gratitude to our veterans today and every day.”
Hero’s Bridge welcomes veterans to participate in this project and for galleries to schedule the exhibit for summer 2020. Contact Hero’s Bridge for details atoutreach@herosbridge.org or 540-341-5378.
Hero’s Bridge is dedicated to serving elderly veterans, age 65 and older. We serve, stand by and honor our aging veterans through six distinct programs: Battle Buddy Program, Honor Guard, Rapid Relief Corps, Resource Scouts, Paw Patrol, Corps of Engineers and Rapid Relief Corps. These services are available to our heroes wherever they call home, at no expense to them or their families. Do you know a veteran that needs help? Please call us at 540-341-5378. Visit www.herosbridge.org for more information.
