Monica Friedline, Fauquier Hospital’s first-ever midwife, was always interested in babies. The oldest of five children, she was intimately involved in the day-to-day life of her brothers and sisters. By her teenage years, the interest was keen.
Friedline had a burgeoning interest in obstetrics. Her parents, Richard and Lessie “Pat” Jones, insisted that if Friedline wanted to be an OB/GYN, she must first learn about the “grand midwives” or “granny midwives,” the Black women healers and midwives that nurtured and sustained their communities through midwifery before obstetrics.
The homeschooled Friedline was handed, “Listen to Me Good,” a book of oral histories about one of Alabama’s last grand midwives.
Prior to reading, “Listen to Me Good,” as a teenager, Friedline admitted that her first impression of midwifery had been a negative one. This impression was undoubtedly shaped by the historic campaigns that often spoke ill of granny midwives nearly 50 years before. These campaigns implied that granny midwives were uneducated, unsanitary and practitioners of “witchcraft.”
Historically, the term granny midwife was a reference to the generally older Black women with experience and knowledge on the plantation during slavery. According to historian Bonaparte, granny midwives all had a spiritual calling, a family legacy of midwifery and training under another grand midwife. Midwifery was often passed down matrilineally from mothers to daughters.
Friedline said she learned that Black midwifery had been long ago made invisible. The practice of obstetrics and state regulation, without consideration of the cultural and historical knowledge of Black midwifery, invalidated it. It medicalized the practice of delivering babies, leaving Black midwives to history.
As a teenager she decided that midwifery was more aligned to her values than a doctor’s degree: natural and less medicalized, pro-woman and especially, pro-marginalized woman.
In 1994, at the age of 17, Friedline went to Ohio Amish country to apprentice as a midwife in a Mennonite community. As an “English,” a term used for non-Mennonites, Friedline was able to enter the intimate space of birthing. Friedline was struck instantly by the realization that Mennonite women worked steadily through their pregnancies, then quietly and without observable fear, gave birth to their babies. Over the course of two trips, Friedline was able to witness and assist in more than 250 births. Friedline said this time gave her knowledge and confidence to deliver babies naturally – and with less fear.
The legacies of medical racism
When adjusted for education and socio-economic status and prenatal care, Black women are still more likely to face very different maternal outcomes. Black women experience more preterm births than any other group, lower birth-rates than any group, lose their babies at twice the rate, and the Black maternal mortality rate is three times higher than that of white women. Black women also face a significantly increased risk of preeclampsia and high blood pressure during pregnancy, which causes serious impact on the mother and babies’ health within the womb.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “multiple factors contribute to these disparities, such as variation in quality healthcare, underlying chronic conditions, structural racism and implicit bias.”
Race has played a powerful role in the historic underserving of Black communities and families.
An unexpected experience
Chai Fuller, public information officer for the Warrenton Police Department, is an enthusiastic first-time mother to 4-month-old Caden. She delivered in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. She and her husband were both eager to welcome their baby boy at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C. However, at around 30 weeks, Fuller’s blood pressure began to rise from normal to high. Fuller ate healthily and “worked out all the time,” she said.
She was surprised by the diagnosis and was assigned bed rest and monitored weekly. Her blood pressure initially dropped but began to creep up again. Her doctor, concerned, said Fuller would need to be induced at 37 weeks.
On a Friday morning at 10 a.m., Fuller and her husband arrived for the induction. The dilation was slow. For the next 57 hours, Fuller was in slow labor with various painful interventions.
Her temperature skyrocketed to 103 degrees from an infection. She recalls passing out twice over the 57 hours and insisting on more pain medication to help with the relentless cramping and contractions. Fuller’s legs swelled beyond recognition.
She was given magnesium sulfate to avoid seizures but was warned that this could have an impact on the baby. The doctor came in after the medicine was administered and told her that she could keep laboring. Fuller felt she could not. Fifty-seven hours into her labor, she insisted on a C-section. Fuller said, “I had an infection, was in great pain, swollen from thigh to ankle, unable to move, with no ability to push. I had nothing left.”
When Caden was born, “he came out not breathing due to the magnesium,” she said. After he spent four hours in the NICU, finally Fuller was able to hold her son that Sunday night. The Fuller family was able to leave Walter Reed five days after labor was induced.
She said, “Warrenton is a big family, so many from the department were calling her and texting her, thinking she had delivered, or was doing well, but I was in the midst of this harrowing experience.” It was not until Fuller began to share a bit of her story that she realized some of her experience was shared by other Black women.
African American women are more at risk for gestational high blood pressure, which can cause many complications and lead to preeclampsia (having high blood pressure and proteins in the urine).
In an old new direction
Creating a different type of birth experience is what Monica Friedline envisioned when she became a certified nurse midwife. Midwives and doulas offer emotional support throughout a pregnancy and labor.
Especially after hearing about Fuller’s experience, Friedline wanted to emphasize the importance of caregivers being proactive with mothers-to-be who have risk factors for preeclampsia. Friedline said that Black women are predisposed to developing preeclampsia; being both a first-time mother is another risk factor for preeclampsia. If high blood pressure runs in the family – as it did for Fuller -- it would be an additional risk factor.
Friedline said mothers with preeclampsia can have babies that are smaller for their gestational age or preterm birth babies. The only cure for preeclampsia is delivery.
Friedline said that throughout history, preeclampsia has impacted Black women. In slave narratives, enslaved women talked about pain in their wrists and temples, blinded vision, all symptoms of what the granny midwives referred to as toxemia, now known as preeclampsia.
Friedline understands how the history of exclusion has often left Black mothers, families and children at a medical disadvantage. It is the very reason that Friedline became a midwife -- to bring different maternal outcomes to Black families.
In 2019, her dream to bring midwifery services to Fauquier County, her home and paternal ancestral home, came true. In the Fauquier Health OB/GYN Midwifery division, physicians and midwives work together for optimal outcomes.
When asked what she wanted others to know regarding midwifery, Friedline was clear:
“Midwives are well-trained health professionals that specialize in educating and developing health goals with women. We empathize and explain to help make informed decisions. Midwives are a very good option for a good experience. Midwives offer services from puberty to menopause, and I feel really privileged to offer care to the community and to see more and more Black women specifically seek prenatal care, contraceptive and menopausal care. I am excited because they feel safe, informed and empowered to make decisions.”
