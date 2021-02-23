A homicide survivor support group will begin on March 7 virtually from 7 to 9 p.m. The free bi-weekly meeting will bring friends and family of homicide victims together to provide healing and resources.
It is sponsored by the Fauquier County Victim/Witness Program in the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney and is open to adults 18 and older. Suicide and opioid survivors will be referred to the closest group which specializes in these types of grief.
For more information about the local homicide support group, contact Dina Blythe of the Virginia Victim Assistance Network at 757-617-9814 or dina.blythe@vanetwork.org.
